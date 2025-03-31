Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti with the participation of the Independent Expert. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (28 March 2025).
Thank you, Mr President.
We thank the High Commissioner for his report. The ongoing and rapid deterioration of human rights in Haiti is shocking.
The Haitian people have long suffered indiscriminate attacks by armed criminal gangs – these have contributed to over a million Haitians being displaced from their homes.
Widespread recruitment, exploitation and abuse of children by these gangs is still happening. At the same time the use of sexual violence as a form of punishment and to spread fear within communities is increasing.
Re-establishing security to end the scourge of gangs remains essential to Haiti’s long-term stability. The UK supports the work of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti and is providing £5 million to OHCHR to ensure the Mission’s compliance with international standards on human rights, conduct and discipline.
We will continue to take action against perpetrators of human rights abuses in Haiti through sanctions.
High Commissioner,
Given the increasing chaos spread by Haitian gangs, how can the international community best assist the Haitian government in bringing about lasting improvements to the security environment?
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-human-rights-council-58-uk-statement-for-the-interactive-dialogue-with-the-high-commissioner-on-haiti
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Future International Development Spending set out in Spring Statement31/03/2025 14:10:00
Extra detail on the UK’s international development budget up to March 2030 was recently set out in the Spring Statement.
It is time for Russia to agree the US proposal of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire: UK statement to the OSCE28/03/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland commends Ukraine’s agreement to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urges Russia to show that it is serious about peace by agreeing to one without further delay (27 March 2025).
Armenia and Azerbaijan peace agreement: UK statement to the OSCE27/03/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement and urges both sides to sign it as soon as possible.
UK sanctions for human rights violations and abuses during the Sri Lankan civil war25/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK yesterday sanctioned figures responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses during the civil war in Sri Lanka.
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Special Rapporteur on Myanmar24/03/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on Myanmar. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (20 March 2025).
ASEAN-UK workshop paves path for engineering biology innovation21/03/2025 14:10:00
The second chapter of the ASEAN-UK Regional Training and Workshop on Engineering Biology was held in the UK from 18 to 20 March 2025
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 420/03/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UK pledges up to £160 million to support Syria’s recovery and stability in post-Assad era18/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK government has pledged up to £160 million in aid to help stabilise Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.