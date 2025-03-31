UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti

UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti with the participation of the Independent Expert. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (28 March 2025).

Thank you, Mr President.

We thank the High Commissioner for his report. The ongoing and rapid deterioration of human rights in Haiti is shocking.

The Haitian people have long suffered indiscriminate attacks by armed criminal gangs – these have contributed to over a million Haitians being displaced from their homes.

Widespread recruitment, exploitation and abuse of children by these gangs is still happening. At the same time the use of sexual violence as a form of punishment and to spread fear within communities is increasing.

Re-establishing security to end the scourge of gangs remains essential to Haiti’s long-term stability. The UK supports the work of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti and is providing £5 million to OHCHR to ensure the Mission’s compliance with international standards on human rights, conduct and discipline.

We will continue to take action against perpetrators of human rights abuses in Haiti through sanctions.

High Commissioner,

Given the increasing chaos spread by Haitian gangs, how can the international community best assist the Haitian government in bringing about lasting improvements to the security environment?

Thank you.