UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Special Rapporteur on Myanmar

UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on Myanmar. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (20 March 2025).

Thank you, Special Rapporteur, for your report.

The UK is deeply concerned by the report’s findings of mass executions, widespread sexual violence against women and girls, and the torching of over 100,000 homes and civilian structures by the military since the coup.

Such attacks are only intensifying. The UK is alarmed by the escalation of violence, especially by the military, which in February alone, carried out over 300 airstrikes, killing civilians and targeting hospitals and schools. Ethnic and religious minorities continue to be disproportionally affected.

The international community must act to break the cycle of impunity and demonstrate to the Myanmar military that they will be held accountable for violations of international law.

With almost 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and 15 million facing food insecurity, the need for international support and attention has never been more urgent.

The UK remains committed to supporting the people of Myanmar. We have provided over £70 million in assistance this financial year. And since the coup, the UK has sanctioned 25 individuals and 39 entities, targeting the regime’s access to finance, arms and equipment.