Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement on Occupied Palestinian Territories
UK Statement at the 58 Human Rights Council during the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Delivered by Eleanor Sanders, Human Rights Ambassador.
High Commissioner, thank you for your update.
Back on 7 October 2023, Israel suffered the worst terror attack in its history at the hands of Hamas: the hostages have suffered an unbearable trauma.
The people of Gaza, so many of whom have lost their lives, homes or loved ones, have also experienced a living nightmare.
We’ve been crystal clear. Palestinian civilians must be permitted to return to their communities and rebuild. It is for Palestinians to determine the future of Gaza. And international humanitarian law must be respected.
In the West Bank, the UK is deeply concerned at the expansion of Israel’s war aims and operations. Civilians must be protected.
But let me be clear, the UK is opposed to the existence of item 7. The UK wants to see all countries face appropriate scrutiny of their human rights record but opposes the disproportionate focus of this item.
Mr President,
The UK has urged all parties to sustain the ceasefire deal, implement the agreement in full, and support efforts to move to phase two and a sustainable peace.
Indeed, let me reaffirm, once again, our support for a credible pathway towards a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis, based on a two-state solution where they live side-by-side in peace, dignity and security.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-statement-at-the-un-hrc-on-occupied-palestinian-territories
