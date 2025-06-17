Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
Thank you, Mr President.
High Commissioner.
We agree that we must protect human rights as a core UN function and support your efforts – through UN80 – to make the Organisation fit-for-purpose. The world’s human rights challenges demand a modern, agile United Nations.
In Gaza, the humanitarian situation is indeed catastrophic and the Israeli aid model inhumane. We condemn Hamas, and call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the immediate resumption of unhindered aid at scale and progress towards a two-state solution. In the West Bank, the Israeli Government must stop the expansion of illegal settlements and hold violent settlers to account.
High Commissioner,
Three years after the publication of your office’s assessment on Xinjiang, China has, sadly, failed to implement its recommendations. We urge China to end its violations in both Xinjiang and Tibet, and to allow unfettered access by independent observers.
You rightly drew our attention to Sudan’s further descent into chaos marked by indiscriminate attacks, sexual violence, and malnutrition, with 11 million people internally displaced. We condemn the atrocities and call for the perpetrators to be held to account. Sudan must not – will not – be forgotten.
Last but not least, as we made clear yesterday afternoon, we share your concern at the horrific situation in the eastern DRC. It’s well beyond time to end the extrajudicial killings, the enforced disappearances, the sexual violence and the child recruitment.
Thank you.
