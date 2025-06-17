UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement on the Fact-Finding Mission on the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the Oral Update of the FFM on the eastern DRC. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.

Thank you, Mr Vice President.

Let me thank the High Commissioner and the Fact-Finding Mission for their important, indeed chilling, update on the situation in eastern DRC.

The UK is deeply concerned by the devastating accounts of human rights abuses and violations perpetrated by all parties to the conflict.

The reported extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, sexual violence and forced recruitment of children are simply horrendous. As are accounts of Rwandan Defence Forces and M23 entrenching administrative control through violence, displacing civilians, targeting civil society, and dismantling legal and civil institutions.

We urge all parties to protect human rights, respect international humanitarian law and engage meaningfully with the peace processes.

We also reiterate our call on the DRC to reconsider its decision to lift the moratorium on the death penalty.

Mr Vice President, we remain convinced that this Council must use all the mechanisms available to investigate reports of human rights violations and abuses in the eastern DRC, identify the perpetrators and end impunity once and for all.

Mr Vice President, I listened carefully to what the High Commissioner said about the challenges in establishing the independent Commission of Inquiry to continue the Fact-Finding Mission’s important work, but I do think we should try harder to fulfil this Council’s mandate.

Thank you.