UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan
UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer.
Thank you Mr President,
On behalf of a core group of Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK, I present draft resolution L.18, which responds to the Humanitarian and Human Rights Crisis in Sudan.
Mr President, the UN Fact-Finding Mission’s findings are clear: the warring parties have committed war crimes, with the Rapid Support Forces’ actions constituting crimes against humanity. Civilians are targeted and killed on the basis of ethnicity and sexual and gender-based violence is perpetrated on an overwhelming scale.
Over 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Yet even as famine and cholera spreads across Sudan, access is deliberately blocked. The Rapid Support Forces’ continued siege on El Fasher and the Sudanese Armed Forces’ brutal reprisal killings, including 26 in just one village, demonstrate, yet again, a total disregard for international law.
Mr President, we would prefer not to have to present this resolution. The international community has repeatedly called for all parties to immediately agree a ceasefire, protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access. And yet indiscriminate shelling and destruction of schools, hospitals and places of worship continues to intensify.
This Council cannot sit idly by as the world braces itself for yet further mass atrocities in North Darfur. We must stand united.
The UN Fact-Finding Mission is the only independent investigative body documenting and reporting on these violations across Sudan. Extending its mandate is crucial to ending the cycle of impunity that devastates Sudan.
There is sadly no credible international or national alternative. As the FFM itself has made clear, Sudan’s ‘national committee’ remains unwilling and unable to conduct thorough, prompt and impartial investigations. Without the FFM’s documentation efforts, the victims of these international crimes will not see justice.
Our Core Group held consultations and discussed this draft extensively with all delegations, starting with Sudan. We took on board many of the proposals made, including a number from Sudan. Yet unfortunately, despite our best efforts, these changes were not enough for the Sudanese authorities.
Mr President,
It is brave Sudanese local responders who continue to stand by the people of Sudan. I want to pay tribute to the commitment of these mutual aid groups who risk their lives to provide humanitarian assistance, and hope across the country.
The Sudanese authorities may not be in favour of this resolution, but the people of Sudan are. They want accountability. They want peace.
Let us show the people of Sudan that they are not forgotten, by voting in favour of this resolution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-human-rights-council-60-uk-core-group-statement-to-introduce-item-2-resolution-on-sudan
