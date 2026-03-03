Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 61: UK Statement for the Item 2 General Debate
UK Statement for the Item 2 General Debate. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (02 March 2026).
Mr President,
We are grateful for the High Commissioner’s update.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains of serious concern. We urge Israel to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid in line with international law. We call on all parties to implement the 20-point peace plan and respect the ceasefire. In the West Bank, rising violence and settlement activity risk instability and undermines prospects for peace.
Tanzania saw shocking violence following its elections in October, including evidence of extra-judicial killings and concealment of dead bodies. There must be an independent, transparent and inclusive investigation of these events to ensure accountability and that the fundamental freedoms and constitutional rights of all Tanzanians are protected.
We appreciate your efforts to engage China, including on the findings of his Office’s Xinjiang Assessment from 2022. But we are concerned by continued evidence of China’s transition from using re-education camps to using prisons and labour transfer schemes. We call on China to address reports of forced labour, and restrictions on religious and cultural freedoms; China must release all arbitrarily detained individuals.
Finally, we support unequivocally Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. We continue to support the work of UN mechanisms and their reporting - those responsible for violations and abuses of human rights must be held accountable.
Thank you.
