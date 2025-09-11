Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN peace operations are a critical and unique tool for advancing international peace and security: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (09 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the future of Peace Operations.
For over three quarters of a century, UN peace operations have played a critical role supporting international peace and security.
However, as our briefers have set out, the nature of conflicts is evolving and so must our approach to addressing them.
So I will make three points.
First, the effectiveness of UN peace operations depends on their having realistic mandates which are grounded in a clear political strategy.
Without which, missions will struggle to deliver and risk losing support from host communities.
UN peace operations should also focus on the areas where they have comparative advantage, enabling other parts of the UN system or other actors to lead activities where they are better placed.
Second, it is important to ensure UN peace operations are tailored to the contexts in which they operate.
Some contexts, such as the Central African Republic, may suit larger, multi-dimensional peacekeeping operations.
But in many situations, smaller, scalable and targeted peace operations may be more appropriate, for example the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, which has played an important role supporting implementation of the peace agreement.
Peace operations also need to adapt as situations change, including through the use of good contingency plans.
Third, we should continue pressing for improvements in the performance of peace operations.
For example, by providing appropriate training and equipment, but also by ensuring performance and conduct standards are upheld, including through a zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation and abuse.
We also encourage continued work to advance women’s participation in peacekeeping, as supported by the Elsie Initiative, which the UK is proud to co-chair.
President, UN peace operations are a critical and unique tool advancing international peace and security.
That is why the Security Council and other member states must continue giving peace operations the support they need, whether through condemning attacks on peacekeepers or ensuring assessed contributions are paid in full, on time and without conditions.
As USG DiCarlo said, it comes down to political will from host countries, regional actors and this Council.
The Secretary-General’s review on the future of all forms of UN peace operations, alongside the UN80 reform agenda, offer a real opportunity to ensure UN peace operations remain effective in the coming decades.
The United Kingdom stands ready to work with others to further strengthen this indispensable tool for peace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-peace-operations-are-a-critical-and-unique-tool-for-advancing-international-peace-and-security-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
