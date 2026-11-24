Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

I’m going to speak on three issues today.

Russia’s attacks on energy, on food, and on civilians.

Food and energy are essential to human life.

Unable to achieve his objectives on the battlefield, President Putin is seeking to weaponise food and energy, with harsh impact on Ukrainian civilians and consequences for people far beyond Ukraine.

On energy, Russia is intensifying attacks, making life unlivable for too many Ukrainians and interrupting critical infrastructure and the functioning of cities.

This is not just a United Kingdom assessment. It is the assessment of the United Nations and reflects Russia’s own declared intent.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has declared intent to deprive Ukrainian civilians of energy, saying, “This winter, you will freeze”.

To that end, last week alone, Russia launched 116 attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, leaving 600,000 civilians without power.

And we should be clear about what this means.

When a power station is destroyed, power cuts disrupt heating and water supplies. They put hospitals and essential services at risk, and they leave civilians vulnerable.

The UN Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure constitute war crimes.

They are worsening an already difficult humanitarian situation, leaving almost 11 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

On food, Ukraine is one of the world’s major agricultural producers, exporting wheat and grain to countries across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, including some of the people most at risk of food insecurity.

These are the people most affected by Russia’s severe disruption of Ukrainian grain.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s port infrastructure, storage facilities, and civilian vessels.

Leading to significantly reduced exports, and higher food prices globally.

Third, Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

As leaders said in Berlin last week, across Ukraine, Russia is systematically escalating deliberate and indiscriminate missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

July to October were the four deadliest months for Ukrainian civilians since September 2022. Over 370 people were killed each month.

54% more than the period last year.

These are parents, children, and families whose lives have been taken or destroyed.

Russia must comply with international humanitarian law, must protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, and must allow and facilitate unimpeded humanitarian relief for those in need.

Last week, Russia’s attacks on Kyiv resulted in damage to a number of embassies.

And beyond Ukraine, on 20th November, Polish airspace was again violated by Russia.

And attacks in Romanian and Bulgarian waters have sunk multiple ships and caused the deaths of tens of sailors.

Mr President, the question before this Council is not whether the consequences of Russia’s war on civilians, in Ukraine and beyond, are acceptable.

They are not.

The question is when Russia will end them.

As Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said: “Russia is losing men. Russia is losing ground, and Russia is losing the battle to break Ukraine”.

President Putin started this unprovoked war, and President Putin could end it tomorrow.

Starting with an end to attacks on energy and food infrastructure, which would protect civilians, safeguard essential services, and to help build confidence towards a wider peace. And a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, as Ukraine has repeatedly offered.

We urge President Putin to choose these actions. To stop attacking Ukraine, to stop destroying civilian infrastructure, and to stop forcing high food prices globally.

Before more lives are lost and food prices increase again, exacerbating food insecurity.

Russia has a choice, and should choose to take meaningful steps towards peace.