‘Unacceptable Response’ on Access to General Practice Prompts Assembly Committee’s Recall of Officials

An Assembly Committee says an ‘unacceptable’ response to its recommendations on access to GP services has prompted the recall of senior officials to address their concerns.

The Public Accounts Committee will hear from Department of Health officials at its meeting this week* (Thursday 26 March).

The Committee was unanimous in its view that the Department of Health’s (DOH) update on progress on the area lacked, ‘urgency, clarity and credible delivery timelines’. PAC said it would not accept prolonged strategic planning in place of tangible progress.

In February, PAC’s Chairperson, Daniel McCrossan MLA wrote to Mike Farrar, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health outlining a number of areas of concern. In his letter, Mr McCrossan requested that senior officials appear in front of the Committee again, in person, to provide a full account of the Department’s position and address Members’ serious concerns.

In December 2025, a PAC report said the primary care sector was in crisis and there were serious failings in how access to GP services was provided. Following an Inquiry, the Committee published its, Report on Access to General Practice in Northern Ireland which outlined a litany of shortcomings and set out 10 recommendations for change.

The Committee’s work was informed by extensive evidence from stakeholders and more than 15,000 members of the public who responded to a PAC call for evidence.

The Committee’s chair, Daniel McCrossan MLA said the evidence it had gathered pointed to a system under significant strain, with serious implications for patients and the wider health service.

Daniel McCrossan MLA yesterday said:

“At our meeting on 12 February, the Committee considered an official government reply from the Department of Health to recommendations set out in our report. We were deeply disappointed that it did not reflect the level of urgency that the evidence demanded. “While DOH has formally or partially accepted our recommendations, its response lacks urgency, clarity and credible delivery timelines. In several critical areas, the projected implementation dates extend years into the future - without adequate justification or evidence of meaningful interim action. “Over 15,000 people took the time to share their experiences with this Committee, and Members continue to hear day and daily about the ongoing challenges they face when trying to access their GP. This response makes it clear that the Department does not appreciate the gravity of the crisis and its impact on the public.”

For further information please contact Felicity Templeton, Assembly communications office on 07977 635930 / felicity.templeton@niassembly.gov.uk

Notes to Editors

*Officials from the Department of Health will brief the Committee on Thursday 26 March 2.10pm – 4.00pm Watch here: Home - Northern Ireland Assembly TV

See the Business Diary for more details.