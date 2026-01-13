Unclaimed Estates list reinstated following review

The Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list has been reinstated following a review of its publication.

Publication of the list was suspended in July 2025 following allegations of fraud within the probate system.

The review found no evidence the Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list has been the source of fraud.

However, the Bona Vacantia Division (BVD) has concluded it is prudent to restrict the data provided to protect the list’s integrity, whilst still providing sufficient information for people to identify a family member.

Information published may assist people to identify estates to which they could have an entitlement. To safeguard this list going forward, it will only display the deceased’s name, date of death, area where they died and BVD case reference number.

Any requests for more information will be considered in accordance with all relevant statutory requirements.

The Bona Vacantia Division will continue to keep the list’s publication under review and if there are any further allegations of fraud or misuse, access may be restricted or removed without notice.