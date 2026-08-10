Uncovering precious medieval silk seal bags in our collection

An international research project has uncovered new silk seal bags in The National Archives collection, demonstrating the richness and diversity of the collections in our care.

The members of the project team (from left to right): Marc Vermeulen, Paul Dryburgh, Sílvia Saladrigas, Cristina Scibe, Giorgia Genco, Mallorie Francis and Amanda Luyster. Ana Cabrera Lafuente is not pictured.

A project using conservation science and materials analysis of medieval silk seal bags within The National Archives collection is opening up new questions about global exchange and the hidden richness of the archival record. This work is part of an interdisciplinary collaboration with Dr Amanda Luyster (College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, USA), entitled Whose Past? An Exploration of Imported Patterned Silks in Medieval Britain. The project brings together an international group of scholars in art historical inquiry and heritage science to better understand imported patterned silks surviving in medieval British contexts.

Click here for the full press release