As part of her project with The National Archives, PhD Student Beth Campbell explored women’s medical records from the First World War. Her research highlights why gender is crucial to understanding the conflict’s medical impact.

Recently, The National Archives' collection of 127,000 First World War medical case sheets from the MH 106 series were fully catalogued. This revealed that two percent of the records relate to female patients. These records offer new perspectives on the medical history of the First World War.

During my placement at The National Archives, I worked closely with women’s case sheets within the MH 106 series. Throughout my research, I was struck by how many patients were admitted for illnesses related to women’s health. MH 106 reveals that servicewomen were admitted to military hospitals for illnesses related to menstruation, reproductive health, and sexual violence. These histories are often forgotten in medical histories of the First World War.

In this blog post, I highlight a small number of these cases from women within Queen Mary's Army Auxiliary Corps (QMAAC). This was a group within the British Army who employed women in non-medical roles, such as cooking, cleaning, and clerical work.

Click here for the full blog post