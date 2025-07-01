Under new management: Pevensey Bay scheme to protect community

Responsibility for 8.5km of frontage returns to Environment Agency after 25 years with a plan to better protect 3,000 properties – eventually rising to 18,000.

A crucial new coastal defence scheme that will protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding has been launched at Pevensey Bay beach.

The Environment Agency met community representatives on Friday 27 June to launch the short-term Pevensey coastal defence phase of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management scheme.

The short-term project will manage the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage for the next two years, with contractor VolkerStevin leading operational beach activities under the oversight of new beach managers Paul Levitt and Amber Carr.

Protection for 3,000 properties, rising to 18,000 in the future

Managing the beach will involve moving thousands of tonnes of shingle along the Sussex shore to reduce flood risk

The initiative will protect over 3,000 homes and businesses from flooding during this period, while the broader scheme aims to safeguard up to 18,000 properties over the next century.

The event marks a significant milestone as operational responsibility returns to the Environment Agency after 25 years of management under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

Attendees met the project team, saw beach machinery, and joined a guided beach walk to learn about coastal defence operations.

Community views are wanted to shape the coast's long-term strategy

The new beach managers spoke about the coastal management plans, upcoming beach works and asked residents for their feedback on the Pevensey Bay Community longer-term strategy. This feedback, along with Eastbourne Borough Council’s Seafront Strategy Survey, will help shape a 100-year coastal management plan starting from 2037.

Anyone who couldn’t attend still has time to take the survey: Valuing the coast between Pevensey and Eastbourne: now and in the future.

Pevensey Bay is a ‘vital’ line of defence

Richard Fuller, project lead at the Environment Agency, said:

Managing the shingle defences in Pevensey Bay is vital to keeping homes and businesses safe. I’m very pleased to be starting this project and welcoming local residents and media to meet the team and learn more about how we’re managing the coastline now and into the future.

Paul Levitt, beach manager of Pevensey Bay, said:

I feel privileged to be offered this important role where I am entrusted to manage the beach to protect your homes and businesses from coastal flooding. I will ensure regular updates on beach management activities are continued to residents, especially those that live along the beach frontage who are directly affected by our operations.

The short, medium and long-term phases

The Environment Agency’s work involves importing sediment and moving thousands of tonnes of shingle by dumper trucks along the Sussex shore to protect the community from flooding risk.

The short-term project is the first phase of a comprehensive coastal management strategy:

Short-term (2025-2027): Management of 8.5km of Pevensey Bay frontage

Medium-term (2027–2037): Combining the 15km Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay coastal frontage under one phase, including upgrades to existing groynes

Long-term Strategy (2037 onwards): Development of sustainable approaches to address projected sea level rises of over a metre by the end of the century

The broader scheme covers 15km of varied coastline featuring chalk cliffs, shingle beaches, long promenades, heritage sites and a large marina, making it one of the most important projects in the country for reducing flood risk.

Background