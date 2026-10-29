Under-18 sales ban extended to nicotine products and all vapes

Government implements new restrictions on the sale and promotion of vapes and nicotine products across the UK.

Ban on sale of nicotine-free vapes and addictive products such as nicotine pouches to children comes into effect from today

Government ends promotional giveaways, substantial discounts and vending-machine sales of vaping and nicotine products

New enforcement powers to crack down on rogue traders, including £200 fixed penalty notices

Children will be better protected from respiratory illnesses and nicotine addiction from today (29 October), as new restrictions on the sale and promotion of vapes and nicotine products come into force across the UK.

More than a million children are estimated to have tried vaping, with more than 370,000 vaping regularly, putting them at a higher risk of developing respiratory illnesses.

Selling nicotine-containing vapes to under-18s was already illegal. But from today, products that were not previously covered by existing age-of-sales rules, such as nicotine-free vapes and nicotine pouches, strips and pearls, will become illegal.

For the first time, adults aged 18 or over will also commit an offence if they buy, or attempt to buy, a vaping or nicotine product on behalf of someone under 18.

The measures also prohibit promotional giveaways and substantial promotional discounts in shops and online, alongside vending-machine that either sell or dispense vapes or nicotine products. Local authority stop smoking services can continue providing products to help adult smokers to quit.

Trading Standards will lead retail enforcement in England, supported by new fixed penalty powers which will enable swifter action against rogue retailers. Enforcement agencies are receiving up to £30 million a year until 2028/29. This includes up to £10 million a year for Trading Standards and the recruitment of 120 specialist apprentices to strengthen the workforce tackling illicit and underage tobacco and vape sales.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said:

Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Act was the greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation. Six months to the day since the Act became law, we’re extending protections for young people and stopping businesses from cashing in on our children’s health.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said:

Addicting children to nicotine or encouraging them to vape could lead to the risk of serious health harms - it is completely unacceptable. These measures will help protect children from marketing of nicotine products and attempts to encourage them to vape.

The public health advice remains clear: Vaping is less harmful than smoking and can help adult smokers quit, but it is not risk-free. Children and adult non-smokers should never vape.

Today’s measures form part of the phased implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which became law on 29 April 2026. They support the government’s ambition for a smoke-free UK and the shift from sickness to prevention set out in the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

Scotland Public Health Minister Maree Todd said:

We want to protect future generations from nicotine addiction and we know that nicotine products, particularly pouches, are starting to gain popularity among young people. By banning the sale of these products to under-18s, the Scottish Government is taking a crucial step in protecting people’s health. This in turn is helping people across Scotland to live longer, healthier lives.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health in Wales, Nerys Evans, said:

We all want to see our children grow up happy and healthy, free from the risk of nicotine addiction. Vapes and nicotine products have been marketed towards young people, drawing far too many in. The new restrictions mean that all vaping and nicotine products cannot be sold to under 18s and the tactics used to tempt them will no longer be allowed. These changes are giving our young people and children a better chance to grow up healthier, now and for years to come.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robbie Butler said:

The Tobacco and Vapes Act is a landmark public health milestone, creating a smoke free generation for our children and young people. The rise in the use of vapes and nicotine products among young people is very concerning and the changes today will protect future generations from the serious harm caused by nicotine addiction.

Further measures will follow, including: