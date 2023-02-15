Underage sale of knives: sentencing guidelines published

New sentencing guidelines for sentencing retailers including large organisations and individual shop owners convicted of selling knives to children in England and Wales were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.

The two guidelines, which will come into effect on 1 April 2023, apply to organisations and individuals who fail to ensure that adequate safeguards are in place to prevent the sale of knives to under 18s either in-store or online.

For the first time, magistrates’ courts will have specific guidelines for sentencing this offence which is prosecuted by Trading Standards. The guidelines will ensure that courts take a consistent approach to sentencing this offence.

Organisations face a range of fines from £500 to £1 million, with fines linked to turnover to make penalties proportionate to the size of organisation (organisations cannot be sentenced to custody or community orders). Individuals face a range of non-custodial sentences, from a discharge to a high-level community order or fine.

The Council does not expect sentences to change overall for most offenders but, for large organisations, sentences may be higher under the new guidelines.

Following consultation, the Council made some changes to the guidelines including changes to the factors that can make the offence more serious to reflect the different safeguarding measures that may be appropriate in different retailing situations.

The Council has also revised its guidance on the relevance of previous convictions to include organisations. The guidance previously related only to individual offenders.

Sentencing Council magistrate member, Jo King JP, said:

“Knives in the hands of young people can lead to very serious consequences. The responses we received to the consultation demonstrate that the vast majority of retailers take this issue very seriously and put safeguards in place to prevent the sale of knives to children.

“Prosecutions result when retailers fail to put safeguards in place or to implement them properly. The new guidelines set out clearly how magistrates’ courts should approach such cases when sentencing retailers for selling knives to children.”

There are currently no sentencing guidelines for this offence, which is prosecuted by Trading Standards and is dealt with in magistrates’ courts.

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said:

“Knife crime causes devastation in local communities and blights many young lives. Consistent sentencing rules are important when action is taken against those who sell knives to children. Trading Standards strongly support this move by the Sentencing Council to seek to achieve this important outcome.”

