Ofgem
|Printable version
Understand your energy costs if you are not protected by the energy price cap
Information for consumers not covered by the energy price cap on how the situation in the Middle East might affect their energy costs.
The energy price cap protects people in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) who are on tariffs where the unit rate can go up or down depending on the energy market. These are called standard variable tariffs. The price cap is fixed every three months and unit rates and standing charges are protected from wholesale gas cost rises until the end of June.
You are not protected by the price cap if you:
- agreed a fixed tariff with your supplier
- have a non-domestic energy contract, for example businesses, charities or alternative home residents
- get your heat from a heat network or use heating oil
To protect households and businesses from market volatility, energy companies buy gas and electricity ahead of when they need it. If you get your heating through a heat network, rising wholesale gas prices may impact your heating bill more directly, but in many cases these impacts will be delayed because energy has been bought in advance by suppliers.
Many non-domestic customers are currently protected by fixed contracts, where energy was bought in advance. Higher wholesale costs may feed through to prices when contracts end or are renegotiated. Some regulated costs, such as network charges, may still change depending on contract terms.
Prices for heating oil and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) are not covered by the price cap but are set by fuel markets and can change quickly. Costs can vary by location, season and delivery timing. In Great Britain, heating oil is not currently regulated by Ofgem. The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) oversees consumer protection and competition law in the heating oil sector.
The government has also announced plans to increase the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grant for households and businesses replacing oil or LPG heating systems.
Find out how the CMA is protecting heating oil customers.
Read bigger grants for households on heating oil and LPG on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/news/understand-your-energy-costs-if-you-are-not-protected-energy-price-cap
Latest News from
Ofgem
A service shaped by users: our heat networks digital service is open for registration27/04/2026 15:05:00
Today, we have launched our new digital service in private beta: Comply with Heat Networks Consumer Protection Regulations.
Response to the Ofgem Review22/04/2026 13:25:00
Tim Jarvis responds to the government’s review of Ofgem
Strategic energy planning and connections reform in 2026: putting plans into action22/04/2026 10:20:00
Connections reforms and strategic energy planning are both crucial for achieving Clean Power 2030 and wider decarbonisation, and 2026 is an important year of development for both.
Managing business energy costs in an uncertain market01/04/2026 12:05:00
The price you pay for energy for your business can vary across suppliers and the type and size of your business, but covers a range of costs including the wholesale energy cost (the cost to buy energy), network costs (the infrastructure to transport energy), and environmental costs (government decarbonisation schemes).
Ofgem announces biggest shortlist of bidders since 2019 with offshore transmission assets for three major North Sea windfarms up for auction25/03/2026 12:25:00
Ofgem yesterday (Tuesday 24 March) announced it has shortlisted its biggest field of bidders since 2019, who can all now compete to own and operate the offshore electricity transmission links for three major North Sea wind farms off Great Britain’s east coast.
Ofgem secures £20 million redress payments from National Grid Electricity Transmission after licence failures at Harker 132kV substation11/03/2026 16:20:00
National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET) has today (Wednesday 11th March 2026) agreed to pay £20 million into Ofgem’s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme after accepting historic failures to properly monitor, maintain and repair some civil assets and to plan and resource remediation works on those civil assets at the Harker 132kV substation near Carlisle, Cumbria (“Harker”) in the period November 2016 to November 2021.
Government to tackle speculative demand grid connection requests11/03/2026 14:09:00
Reforms will strengthen conditions for joining and remaining in the queue for demand connections, and prioritise projects that deliver growth and jobs.
Energy price cap will fall by 7% from April25/02/2026 16:25:00
Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Wednesday 25 February) announced a 7% (or £117) reduction of the energy price cap for the period covering 1 April to 30 June 2026.