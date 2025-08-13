Understanding Injury: DASA seeks innovations in Conflict Wound research

New Market Exploration by Dstl/DMS through DASA seeks innovative technical solutions that could be used to model or monitor conflict wounds.

DASA has launched a new Market Exploration called Modelling and Monitoring Conflict Wounds

This Market Exploration is being run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Medical Services (DMS)

The deadline for submissions is midday 12:00 (BST) on 30 September 2025

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Market Exploration called Modelling and Monitoring Conflict Wounds. Run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Medical Services (DMS), this Market Exploration aims to explore the current research environment and identify technologies that can model and monitor traumatic wounds.

A newly funded Conflict Wound Research Network (CWRN) is involved in this Market Exploration, seeking to understand the scope of interest, learning from the results and informing direction for future activity. For more information on the CWRN and to be kept up to date as the network develops, please email CWRN@dstl.gov.uk.

Background

Wounds sustained in conflict are often complex and prone to additional complications, making them difficult to manage and treat, frequently resulting in significant morbidity.

Greater understanding of effective early management of traumatic wounds and the ability to monitor their progression is needed, and thus the challenge area that we are seeking to resolve.

Do you have an innovative solution to conflict wound monitoring and modelling? Read the full Market Exploration document and submit a proposal.

What is this Market Exploration seeking?

DASA is interested in innovative technical solutions that could be used to model or monitor conflict wounds.

For modelling of conflict wounds, we are interested in:

Innovative modelling of injury to skin, muscle or bone, or any combination of these.

Underpinning methodology for modelling different biological or bio-mimetic systems, including injury, provided theoretical or empirical evidence is outlined that shows how these advances could be translated into the modelling of skin, muscle or bone (or any combination of these).

For monitoring of conflict wounds, we are interested in:

Novel research or technologies for data collection, visualisation and interpretation of wound severity, prognosis, progression and outcomes. This could be through imaging or other sensing modalities but should offer improvement on current technologies e.g. in the speed, ease and / or efficiency of use. Responses in this theme should take into account the typical challenges of collecting clinical data in theatre during wartime, including limited digital connectivity and access to power, and demanding environmental conditions, e.g. light levels, temperature, physical space.

For further detail on both of these subject areas please read the full Market Exploration document.

Submit a proposal

Do you have an innovation that can provide aid to conflict wounds? Read the full market exploration document to learn more and submit a proposal.