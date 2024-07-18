NHS Wales
Understanding the commercial determinants of health is crucial to help improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people
legal age requirements, price increases, and limits on where fast-food outlets can be built can reduce exposure and access to unhealthy products. This can result in improved health outcomes among children and young people.
The report shows that young people are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of commercial activities on their health, primarily in the areas of:
- Unhealthy Food and Fast-Food Outlets: The proliferation of fast-food outlets and the accessibility of unhealthy food options are linked to poor health outcomes, including obesity and related non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
- Social Pressure and Marketing: The exposure to marketing, particularly through social media, can significantly impact young people’s behaviours and health outcomes. The influence of digital marketing, including influencer promotions, exacerbates the issue by promoting unhealthy products.
The report draws on key international organisations, evidence and examples of good practice from around the world to illustrate effective policy measures, including Chile, Estonia and Norway.
The report recommends several actions for policy makers, including prioritising the implementation of comprehensive marketing restrictions for unhealthy products, strengthening urban planning regulations to control the number of fast-food outlets near schools and promoting school-based interventions to ensure healthy food environments as well as restrictions on online marketing.
Mariana Dyakova, Consultant in Public Health, Policy and International Health, WHO Collaborating Centre said: “Creating health-enabling environments requires a concerted effort from policy makers at all levels. Following global recommendations based on evidence and learning from international experience can help improve public health outcomes, particularly for young people with lasting impact to build a healthier, more resilient Wales.”
For further details and to access the full report, please refer to the International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report by Public Health Wales.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/understanding-the-commercial-determinants-of-health-is-crucial-to-help-improve-the-health-and-wellbeing-of-children-and-young-people/
