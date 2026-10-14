Understanding the impact of extreme heat on creative and cultural organisations

An Arts Council England survey suggests that extreme heat is already having operational impacts across the cultural sector, affecting staff, audiences, finances, and organisational resilience. Many of the 296 creative and cultural organisations that took part do not yet feel fully prepared for future heatwaves.

The Met Office has provisionally said that this summer was the UK’s hottest on record. In response we launched a survey to understand how the heatwaves from May through to July affected arts organisations, museums and libraries. It asked about the operational and financial impacts, what methods were being adopted to cope with the heat, how they communicated with audiences over the heatwaves, and how creative and cultural organisations were making plans to deal with extreme heat in the future.

What creative and cultural organisations told us

Key insights from the survey carried out in July 2026 are:

96% of respondents reported being affected by recent heatwaves, with almost half (47%) reporting significant or severe impacts.

Staff wellbeing was the most reported impact, alongside reduced attendance, untenable indoor working conditions, reduced income, increased operating costs, and cancelled events.

Less than 1% respondents said they felt very prepared for future extreme heat, with 81% saying they felt this year’s heatwaves had a worse impact than last year’s.

Many organisations reported that extreme heat affected their day-to-day operations. More than 70% reported the wellbeing of staff, freelancers, and volunteers as a concern during the heatwaves, suggesting the need for putting this at the heart of resilience planning in the future. The timing of the survey meant many organisations felt it was too early to calculate any accurate financial losses, though the majority said they were sure there was a negative effect on their income. Of those able to estimate fiscal impact more than three quarters, (77%) estimated a loss and one in ten (ten per cent) believed their losses would end up being more than £10,000. Less than one per cent said they believed the heatwave would benefit them financially.

Need for more planning and resilience

The findings suggest there is an urgent need to strengthen long term resilience and preparedness despite many organisations saying they are already taking action to respond to extreme heat.

Existing adaptation measures reported were, generally, limited and focused on basic cooling interventions. Considerably less common were measures such as heatwave policies, staff guidance, risk-register entries and business continuity planning.

Regional patterns suggest that the most severe heatwave impacts reported were concentrated in southern England. Sample sizes by artistic or cultural discipline were considered too small to draw conclusions at this stage. The highest indoor working space temperature reported was 48C, with 20 responses reporting temperatures above 40C.

Arts Council England’s Director, Environmental Responsibility and Innovation, Nicola Saunders, said “We sincerely thank the creative and cultural sector for its committed response to this survey. These insights are incredibly important and essential to inform our work and make sure we are supporting the sector to be resilient as the challenges of extreme weather and other climate change impacts, escalate.”

Download the full results on our Environmental Responsibility webpage >