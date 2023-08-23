Scottish Government
|Printable version
Understanding women’s experience of justice
‘Reducing re-traumatisation will promote equality’ – report.
Work to reduce the re-traumatisation of victims and witnesses of crime will help promote equality in Scotland’s justice system, according to some of the most senior women leaders in the sector.
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC, Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan from Police Scotland and Jen Ang of the Scottish Women’s Rights Centre are among eight co-authors of an independent report that aims to help give policy-makers and agencies a clearer understanding of how women’s experiences of justice differs from men and what can be done to improve those experiences.
Commissioned through the Women in Justice Leadership Panel, the report brings together evidence gathered from across Scotland’s justice system. Its findings conclude that supporting women in ways which met their individual needs could have a powerful impact of on their perception of justice – leading to greater trust in the system.
The conclusions back Scottish Government-funded work already underway to embed trauma-informed practice across the justice system – a key aim of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.
The report is being shared with the National Advisory Council on Women and Girls, which advises the First Minister on how to tackle gender inequality in Scotland.
Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown said:
“I am grateful to the senior female leaders in Scotland’s justice sector who have taken the time to examine the system in the round. Their report puts forward the case for policy-making within justice that reflects women’s various social identities, such as race, disability or religion, so that their experiences can be improved.
“I thank everyone who contributed to the report, since it is their specialist knowledge and testimonies which have provided a clear and unambiguous foundation to inform and influence key justice partners and beyond.
“The conclusions are owned by the Panel members, who will use their influence and positions to effect change. These findings will help the Scottish Government change and deliver a justice sector which is truly responsive to the needs of women and girls.”
Read ’The Case for Gendered and Intersectional Approaches to Justice’
Background
Members of the Women in Justice Leadership Panel include:
- Ruth Charteris KC, Solicitor General
- Jacqueline Clinton, Scottish Prisons Service
- Hilary Sloan, Chief Superintendent Police Scotland
- Rose McConnachie, Head of learning, development and innovation at Community Justice Scotland
- Jen Ang, Director of Development and Policy Scottish Women's Right Centre/Just Right
- Harriet Wistrich, Director, Centre for Women’s Justice
- Professor Vanessa Munro, University of Warwick, School of Law
- Mariam Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer for Amina Muslim Women’s Resource Centre
The Panel has been chaired by the two previous Ministers for Community Safety.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/understanding-womens-experience-of-justice/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Protecting Scotland’s wildlife23/08/2023 10:05:00
The use of snare traps could be banned as part of new plans to protect vulnerable wildlife and promote sustainable wildlife management.
Decrease in drug-related deaths22/08/2023 15:05:00
Figures show biggest year-on-year reduction since statistics series began.
Shetland affordable housing boost22/08/2023 14:05:00
Unlocking construction of 300 affordable homes in Lerwick.
Improving animal health and welfare22/08/2023 12:05:00
Funding to help improve the health and welfare of cattle and sheep is now available for farmers and crofters.
Supporting Birth Parents fund22/08/2023 10:05:00
Corra Foundation to manage Birth Parent Support grants.
Supporting Edinburgh’s Ukrainian community21/08/2023 13:05:00
Funding announced ahead of Independence Day of Ukraine.
Scottish Government's Plan for School Research 2023-202618/08/2023 15:05:00
The Scottish Government’s Plan for School Research sets out the priorities for research and research activities which will support the Scottish Government to deliver evidence informed policy making in school education.
Support for Scotland’s museums18/08/2023 12:05:00
£500,000 fund towards capital costs and resilience.
Review of the Human Health and Environmental Impacts of Non-Methane Volatile Organic Compound Emissions from Malt Whisky Maturation in Scotland: Final Report prepared for the Scottish Government by Aether17/08/2023 12:05:00
Review of the human health and environmental impacts of non-methane volatile organic compound emissions from malt whisky maturation facilities.