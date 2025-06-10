Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Underwater robot could improve pipeline and cable security
- Also published by:
- Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Dstl has trialled an underwater robot which can prevent adversaries from sabotaging undersea cables and pipelines by disarming or removing threats.
An underwater robot could soon be saving lives at sea for the Royal Navy and prevent adversaries from sabotaging undersea cables and pipelines.
A commercially available remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has been adapted by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and industry partners to deal with sabotage threats and clear legacy unexploded ordnance. These present hazards to both vessels and divers deployed to deal with them.
Dstl has incorporated or developed a number of systems to enable the ROV to detect unexploded ordnance and remotely place explosive charges to enable safe neutralization.
Dstl explosives engineer John yesterday said:
“This technology would be a valuable toolset for keeping our Armed Forces safe whilst providing the public with value for money.
“This unique capability with its sensors, tools and cameras will give operators a real time ability to deal with these underwater hazards in a safe, effective and efficient way.”
The robot can operate at depths greater than divers can reach, and it can also work there safely for much longer.
How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Underwater Robot Deploys Remote Explosive
The new technology and systems developed will work in partnership with other robots to scan the seabed for hazards and will be able to deal with them once one is spotted.
The robot can be launched from a ship or a shoreline and is operated remotely, feeding video and sonar images back to the operators.
They will then be able to remotely deal with underwater hazards in relative safety.
The robot is not normally destroyed, which means it can be used multiple times giving the public better value for money in addition to the economic benefits of partnering with industry. This project supports numerous specialist jobs in industry.
Our specialists work closely with Royal Navy specialists to develop tactics and techniques as well as technology.
Trials have taken place at:
- Horsea Island in Portsmouth
- Portland Harbour
- South Wales
- Norway
Alford Technologies, Atlantas Marine, Sonardyne and ECS Special Projects are among the industry partners involved.
This Royal Navy funded project has developed a number of cutting-edge technologies that have been tested in successful trials.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/underwater-robot-could-improve-pipeline-and-cable-security
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Focus on industry and innovation during Defence Secretary and NATO Secretary General’s Sheffield factory visit10/06/2025 15:15:15
Government delivering on Strategic Defence Review to turbocharge UK defence industry and drive ‘NATO-first’ approach.
First meeting of defence industry body to forge new partnership and industry mobilisation09/06/2025 16:15:00
Defence Secretary John Healey co-chairs the first Defence Industrial Joint Council meeting today, bringing together defence firms, trade unions and investors to forge a new partnership aimed at improving warfighting readiness, driving innovation and boosting British jobs.
Battle of Britain Pilot's Grave Identified in the Netherlands06/06/2025 15:15:15
More than eighty five years after his death, the previously unmarked grave of Flying Officer Philip Anthony Neville Cox, has finally been identified and a service of rededication held at his graveside.
British Army to increase lethality over the next decade while Royal Navy steps up innovation in NATO05/06/2025 15:15:15
British Army and Royal Navy to invest in innovative new programmes, through increased investment in drones and novel technologies to transform warfighting capability
Protective body armour for prison officers in high-security settings04/06/2025 14:05:00
Frontline prison officers working in the highest risk areas of the prison estate will be issued protective body armour under swift Government action to improve their safety, the Lord Chancellor announced yesterday (Tuesday 3 June).
Tenfold increase in UK drone deliveries for Ukraine at 50-nation Ukraine summit04/06/2025 13:05:00
The UK is investing a record £350m this year to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from a target of 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025
Major £5 billion technology investment accelerates UK defence innovation in a European first04/06/2025 10:15:00
More than £4 billion drive towards autonomous systems to shape UK military future and boost export potential, supporting the Plan for Change
Strategic Defence Review oral statement03/06/2025 15:15:15
Statement given yesterday from Defence Secretary John Healey on the Strategic Defence Review.