UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
Uneven HPV uptake in some areas increases cervical cancer risk
UKHSA data shows inequalities in HPV vaccination uptake in different areas and regions across the country
As Cervical Cancer Screening Awareness week begins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns that variations in geographical coverage of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in adolescents across England is leaving young women in some areas with less protection against cervical and some other cancers.
Despite the opportunities to eliminate cervical cancer, the latest UKHSA HPV coverage data in adolescents 2023 to 2024 shows inequalities in vaccination uptake in different areas and regions across the country:
- HPV coverage for female year 10 students by NHS commissioning region was lowest in London (64.9%) and highest in the South East (82.7%)
- HPV coverage for male year 10 students by NHS commissioning region was lowest in London (58.9%) and highest in the South East (77.3%)
- HPV coverage for female year 10 students at local authority level ranged from 38.7% (Lambeth) to 97.6% (Northumberland)
- HPV coverage for male year 10 students at local authority level ranged from 28.2% (Lambeth) to 92.2% (West Berkshire)
Data provided by Cancer Research UK on Cervical cancer incidence statistics report that rates in England are 65% higher in the most deprived quintile compared with the least.
Research has shown that receiving the HPV vaccine before age 16 provides significantly stronger immune responses and greater protection against HPV-related cancers. While early vaccination is optimal, getting a HPV vaccination later as part of the catch-up programme still provides strong protection against HPV-related cancers.
For those who missed their school HPV vaccinations in year 8 and 9, catch-up options remain available and are highly effective. Anyone who missed their HPV vaccination, now just a single jab, can still receive it for free until their 25th birthday through their GP surgery; this also applies to boys born after 1 September 2006.
HPV vaccinations are also offered to boys in school in year 8 and 9, and similarly help protect them against HPV infection and its complications, including genital warts, head and neck cancers (which includes mouth and throat) and genital cancers. But boys also have an important role to play in helping eliminate cervical cancer by being vaccinated and not passing on the HPV virus when they become sexually active.
Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:
The HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, is one of the most powerful tools we have for cancer prevention. Every vaccination represents a young person with better protection against the devastating impact of HPV-related cancers and we must do more to ensure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection no matter where they live.
Although we have seen some increase in the number of young people being vaccinated, uptake is still well below pre-Covid pandemic levels. Over a quarter of young people, many thousands, are missing out on this potentially life-saving vaccine, which protects not only against cervical cancer but all young adults, men and women, against genital warts and some genital cancers, as well as mouth and throat cancers.
We’re calling on all parents to return their children’s HPV vaccination consent forms promptly. This simple action could protect your child from developing cancer in the future. For young adults up to age 25, who missed their school vaccinations, please speak to your GP about catch-up options. It’s never too late to get protected.
And it’s important to stress that even if you’ve had the HPV vaccine, it’s vital you still attend your cervical screening appointments when invited. Both vaccination and screening together give you your best chance of protection against cervical cancer.
While the HPV vaccine provides excellent protection, attending cervical screening appointments remains crucial, regardless of vaccination status. Screening can detect abnormal cells before they develop into cancer, allowing for early treatment and prevention.
Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said:
Thanks to the power of research and the efforts of NHS staff, a future where almost nobody gets cervical cancer is in sight. This progress hinges on people’s access to 2 lifesaving offers: HPV vaccination and screening. Together, they give the best protection against the disease.
Latest data reveals an unequal uptake of the HPV vaccine across England, highlighting the need for local authorities and health services to work together and improve access to these lifesaving opportunities. Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone, so I encourage all parents and guardians to ensure young people don’t miss out on getting the HPV vaccine. And if you receive your cervical screening invite, don’t ignore it.
Dr Amanda Doyle OBE, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said:
The NHS HPV vaccination programme has already helped save thousands of lives and we need to go further to boost uptake of HPV vaccines and cervical screening to help eliminate cervical cancer in England by 2040.
If we can ensure that almost every Year 10 girl in some areas is protected and extremely unlikely to ever develop cervical cancer, we need to match this in every part of the country. It’s vital for boys and young men to be vaccinated too. Rates in boys still lag behind girls and HPV causes thousands of cancers in men as well as things like genital warts.
I would urge all parents to give their consent for their child to be vaccinated and it’s important to remember that those that remain unvaccinated and have left school can still get vital protection by contacting their GP practice to catch up before their 25th birthday. With vaccination being just one dose, it is easier than ever to ensure young people get protection.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uneven-hpv-uptake-in-some-areas-increases-cervical-cancer-risk
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
First yellow heat-health alert of 2025 issued for 4 regions11/06/2025 13:15:00
The alert is currently in place for the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions of England.
Measles outbreaks continue with risk of holidays causing surge06/06/2025 09:10:00
Latest UKHSA data shows outbreaks continuing, with 109 cases confirmed in April and 86 so far in May.
Small rise in serious yeast infections30/05/2025 10:20:00
Bloodstream infections caused by yeast rose by 4% in 2024, compared to 2023.
First detection of West Nile virus in UK mosquitoes21/05/2025 15:15:00
UKHSA says there is no evidence to suggest ongoing circulation of the virus in birds or mosquitos in the UK and the risk to the general public is very low
Latest data on listeriosis09/05/2025 09:25:00
The infection can cause severe illnesses in the elderly, immunocompromised or those with underlying chronic conditions.
UKHSA publishes new analysis of health inequalities in England02/05/2025 15:20:00
Data shows current state of health inequalities caused by infectious diseases, as well as environmental health hazards
AI could help detect and investigate foodborne illness outbreaks14/03/2025 16:15:00
UKHSA is exploring the role that artificial intelligence (AI) could play in helping scientists to detect and investigate foodborne illness outbreaks.