Uneven HPV uptake in some areas increases cervical cancer risk

UKHSA data shows inequalities in HPV vaccination uptake in different areas and regions across the country

As Cervical Cancer Screening Awareness week begins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns that variations in geographical coverage of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in adolescents across England is leaving young women in some areas with less protection against cervical and some other cancers.

Despite the opportunities to eliminate cervical cancer, the latest UKHSA HPV coverage data in adolescents 2023 to 2024 shows inequalities in vaccination uptake in different areas and regions across the country:

HPV coverage for female year 10 students by NHS commissioning region was lowest in London (64.9%) and highest in the South East (82.7%)

HPV coverage for male year 10 students by NHS commissioning region was lowest in London (58.9%) and highest in the South East (77.3%)

HPV coverage for female year 10 students at local authority level ranged from 38.7% (Lambeth) to 97.6% (Northumberland)

HPV coverage for male year 10 students at local authority level ranged from 28.2% (Lambeth) to 92.2% (West Berkshire)

Data provided by Cancer Research UK on Cervical cancer incidence statistics report that rates in England are 65% higher in the most deprived quintile compared with the least.

Research has shown that receiving the HPV vaccine before age 16 provides significantly stronger immune responses and greater protection against HPV-related cancers. While early vaccination is optimal, getting a HPV vaccination later as part of the catch-up programme still provides strong protection against HPV-related cancers.

For those who missed their school HPV vaccinations in year 8 and 9, catch-up options remain available and are highly effective. Anyone who missed their HPV vaccination, now just a single jab, can still receive it for free until their 25th birthday through their GP surgery; this also applies to boys born after 1 September 2006.

HPV vaccinations are also offered to boys in school in year 8 and 9, and similarly help protect them against HPV infection and its complications, including genital warts, head and neck cancers (which includes mouth and throat) and genital cancers. But boys also have an important role to play in helping eliminate cervical cancer by being vaccinated and not passing on the HPV virus when they become sexually active.

Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

The HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, is one of the most powerful tools we have for cancer prevention. Every vaccination represents a young person with better protection against the devastating impact of HPV-related cancers and we must do more to ensure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection no matter where they live. Although we have seen some increase in the number of young people being vaccinated, uptake is still well below pre-Covid pandemic levels. Over a quarter of young people, many thousands, are missing out on this potentially life-saving vaccine, which protects not only against cervical cancer but all young adults, men and women, against genital warts and some genital cancers, as well as mouth and throat cancers. We’re calling on all parents to return their children’s HPV vaccination consent forms promptly. This simple action could protect your child from developing cancer in the future. For young adults up to age 25, who missed their school vaccinations, please speak to your GP about catch-up options. It’s never too late to get protected. And it’s important to stress that even if you’ve had the HPV vaccine, it’s vital you still attend your cervical screening appointments when invited. Both vaccination and screening together give you your best chance of protection against cervical cancer.

While the HPV vaccine provides excellent protection, attending cervical screening appointments remains crucial, regardless of vaccination status. Screening can detect abnormal cells before they develop into cancer, allowing for early treatment and prevention.

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said:

Thanks to the power of research and the efforts of NHS staff, a future where almost nobody gets cervical cancer is in sight. This progress hinges on people’s access to 2 lifesaving offers: HPV vaccination and screening. Together, they give the best protection against the disease. Latest data reveals an unequal uptake of the HPV vaccine across England, highlighting the need for local authorities and health services to work together and improve access to these lifesaving opportunities. Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone, so I encourage all parents and guardians to ensure young people don’t miss out on getting the HPV vaccine. And if you receive your cervical screening invite, don’t ignore it.

Dr Amanda Doyle OBE, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: