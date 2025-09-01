UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
‘Unhappiness hump’ in aging may have disappeared
A widely documented rise in worry, stress, and depression that peaks in midlife and then declines may have disappeared due to worsening youth mental health, suggests a new study co-led by UCL academics.
Researchers at UCL Social Research Institute, Dartmouth College and Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) studied survey data and found that the well documented trend of ill-being that peaks during midlife before declining, known as the ‘unhappiness hump’, no longer stands up.
The study, published in PLOS One, suggests that the reason for the change is the deterioration in young people’s mental health both absolutely and relative to older people.
The researchers first spotted the unhappiness hump trend had disappeared when they analysed US and UK survey data, including data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study.
They tested whether the same pattern could be seen at a global scale by analysing the Global Minds Dataset, which assessed nearly 2 million people across 44 countries over the period 2020-2025.
All the datasets suggest the unhappiness hump has disappeared worldwide.
Reasons for the disappearance of the unhappiness hump are unclear. The authors suggest several possibilities, including long-term impacts of the 2008 global financial crisis on job prospects for younger people, underfunded mental health care services, mental health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased social media use. Further research is needed to determine whether any of these or other factors are at play.
Co-author Professor Alex Bryson (UCL Social Research Institute) said: “Ours is the first paper to show that the decline in young people's mental health in recent years means that today, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, mental ill-being is highest among the young and declines with age.
“This is a huge change from the past when mental ill-being peaked in middle-age. The reasons for the change are disputed but our concern is that today there is a serious mental health crisis among the young that needs addressing.”
Links
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/aug/unhappiness-hump-aging-may-have-disappeared
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Gender pay gap underestimated in official statistics27/08/2025 09:10:00
A new study reveals that the UK’s gender pay gap is larger than official estimates because the data used calculate it is not weighted properly to account for jobs in small, young, private sector organisations.
Most students with literacy difficulties benefit from reasonable adjustments21/08/2025 14:20:00
Reasonable adjustments for students with specific learning difficulties are generally beneficial but inequalities persist and students need training to use them effectively, finds the first comprehensive review of exam access arrangements in England, led by UCL researchers.
Mothers’ genes may shape children’s weight - even without being passed down11/08/2025 12:25:00
A mother’s genetics may play a bigger role in determining whether a child becomes overweight than a father’s, as a result of a concept known as genetic nurture, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
Mothers’ genes may shape children’s weight - even without being passed down08/08/2025 09:20:00
A mother’s genetics may play a bigger role in determining whether a child becomes overweight than a father’s, as a result of a concept known as genetic nurture, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
UK’s top firms hiring fewer diverse graduates as competition surges27/06/2025 12:25:00
State-educated, working class and ethnic minority graduates were less likely to secure employment offers in 2024 compared to 2023 than their privately educated, privileged and White peers, according to UCL researchers.
Private equity backed nurseries contribute to ‘care deserts’ in poorer areas26/06/2025 12:25:00
Nursery availability is lowest in England’s most deprived neighbourhoods, with private equity backed providers less likely to open in them, leading to concerns around choice and quality, finds a report by UCL researchers.
A quarter of pupils start to disengage from school during first year of secondary education28/05/2025 09:10:00
The age at which pupils start to enjoy school less has been revealed in a new study by a UCL researcher.
Brightest students from poorest backgrounds face significant social challenges19/05/2025 09:05:00
Academically high-achieving teenagers from the most deprived backgrounds in England are five times more likely to be arrested and cautioned or sentenced than their peers from the wealthiest backgrounds, finds new research by a UCL academic.