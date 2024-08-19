UNICEF: Acute malnutrition surges in Government of Yemen-controlled areas with extremely critical conditions reported in West Coast areas

ADEN, Yemen, 18 August 2024 – Acute malnutrition is rapidly increasing in Government of Yemen (GoY)-controlled areas, with the West Coast experiencing “extremely critical” levels for the first time, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Technical Working Group in Yemen said today.

According to the latest IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, the number of children under the age of five suffering acute malnutrition, or wasting, rose by 34 per cent compared to the previous year across the GoY-controlled areas, affecting over 600,000 children, including 120,000 children who are severely malnourished. The sharp rise is driven by the compounded effect of disease outbreaks (cholera and measles), high food insecurity, limited access to safe drinking water, and economic decline. Additionally, in the same catchment area, around 223,000 pregnant and lactating women were found to be acutely malnourished in 2024.

The most severe level under the IPC Acute Malnutrition (IPC AMN) classification, extremely critical acute malnutrition (IPC AMN phase 5), applies to areas where the prevalence of acute malnutrition exceeds 30 per cent. For the first time, this level was reported in Hodeidah southern lowlands (Al Khawkhah and Hays districts) and Taizz lowlands (Al Makha district) during the period from November 2023 to June 2024. In Hodeidah, the prevalence of acute malnutrition soared to 33.9 per cent from 25.9 per cent year on year.

From July to October 2024 – lean season months when there is minimal agricultural activity, all 117 districts in the GoY-controlled areas covered in the survey are projected to experience “serious” levels of acute malnutrition or worse (IPC Acute Malnutrition phase 3+), and Mawza district in Taizz lowlands is also projected to slip into the extremely critical level (IPC AMN phase 5).

“The report confirms an alarming trend of acute malnutrition for children in southern Yemen,” said UNICEF Representative to Yemen, Peter Hawkins. “To protect the most vulnerable women, girls and boys, an investment in and scale-up of prevention and treatment efforts are more critical than ever. We will continue to do everything we can including building on the existing multisectoral response to fight the life-threatening forms of malnutrition so that children can survive and grow to their full potential.”

“The alarming rise in acute malnutrition among children under 5 in GoY areas underscores the severe impact of disease outbreaks, high food insecurity, and poor access to essential services. FAO remains committed to supporting the sustainable restoration and diversification of agricultural livelihoods to help address the urgent needs,” said Dr. Hussein Gadain, FAO Representative in Yemen.

Yemen, mired in a protracted conflict and economic collapse, has been battling with some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world. The ongoing conflict, economic instability, and recurrent disease outbreaks continue to be the primary drivers of the country’s malnutrition crisis.

Hodeidah and Taizz, the areas with the highest prevalence of acute malnutrition had already been facing the highest rate of stunting, or chronic malnutrition. This implies that repeated deprivations are also aggravating chronic malnutrition among children in these areas.

“WFP is currently forced to provide smaller-sized rations and these findings should be a wakeup call that lives are at stake,” said Pierre Honnorat, Representative and Country Director for WFP in Yemen. “It is critical to step up support to the most vulnerable who could sink deeper into food insecurity and malnutrition if current low levels of humanitarian funding persist.”

​Dr Arturo Pesigan, WHO Representative to Yemen, stated, “The rising level of acute malnutrition in children aged under 5 years in Yemen also indicates that diseases are of concern. Integrated health and nutrition services, including childhood illness management and to ensure up-to-date immunization and appropriate feeding practices, are crucial to address health and nutrition emergencies. This is in addition to ensuring access to sufficient nutritious food and safe drinking water. Humanitarian actors and the international community must take immediate action to safeguard the future of Yemen’s children.”

Childhood diseases, along with outbreaks of cholera and measles, coupled with limited access to safe water and sanitation services, are driving up acute malnutrition rates in Yemen.

Severe food insecurity and poor feeding practices, including suboptimal breastfeeding practices, are further worsening the situation among vulnerable children in the GoY-controlled areas.

The four United Nations agencies call for urgent and sustained international support and immediate action to address the root causes of acute malnutrition, by strengthening existing social protection, health, food and water, sanitation, and hygiene systems.

At the same time, an end to the nearly decade-long conflict and the restoration of peace is critical to address the challenges and build the resilience of Yemeni people devastated by the lack of basic services, repeated displacements, and shattered economic and social systems.

