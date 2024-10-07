WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Amid relentless attacks on children in Sudan, at least 13 children reportedly killed and another 4 injured in Al Kuma, North Darfur
At least 13 children were reportedly killed and another 4 injured in airstrikes in Al Kuma, in Sudan’s North Darfur State on Friday. The children who were killed were between the ages of 6 and 17.
“These attacks on children are unacceptable. Children have no role to play in wars or civil conflict, but children are the ones who are suffering the most as the conflict in Sudan grinds on,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan. “Children should be safe everywhere, in their homes, neighbourhoods, and on the streets.”
Since Friday’s attack, UNICEF has received further reports of civilians killed and injured in attacks earlier yesterday in Melit, North Darfur State.
Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 150 schools and hospitals have been attacked. Health centres, water points and marketplaces have been damaged and destroyed. Last year saw the highest number of grave violations against children verified in Sudan in more than a decade.
“As the conflict continues unabated, we fear this horrendous pattern will persist,” said Mr Yett. “Thousands of children and families are trapped in areas affected by violence, insecurity, and lack of protection. The continued violence and disregard for children’s safety and rights need to stop.”
UNICEF once again calls on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure children are protected.
Notes for editors:
Multimedia content: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4088E0GSV.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Extend vital regeneration fund by a year to boost local growth and avoid cliff edge, councils urge07/10/2024 16:25:00
Vital regeneration funding used to boost inclusive economic growth should be extended by a year to avoid a cliff edge in support for local projects, councils have urged.
NHS Confederation - Now is the time to make care closer to home a reality07/10/2024 15:25:00
Community providers are saying that now is the time to be serious about making care closer to home a reality.
NHS Confederation - Investing more in prevention could deliver £11 billion return on investment07/10/2024 14:25:00
The analysis is the latest in NHS Confederation and CF’s ‘The Value in Health series’.
TUC - It’s time to “stop the witch-hunt” against flexible working, says coalition of unions and equality campaigners07/10/2024 12:25:00
Unions and equality campaigners have today (Monday) condemned escalating attacks on flexible working.
CBI responds to CCUS funding announcement07/10/2024 11:05:00
CBI recently (04 October 2024) responded to CCUS funding announcement.
TUC Comms Awards winners 2024 announced04/10/2024 12:15:00
This year marked the 47th TUC Trade Union Comms awards.
CBI - Financial Services report slowing growth and profits falling at their fastest rate in 15 years – Financial Services Survey03/10/2024 12:15:00
Financial services business volumes growth slowed in the third quarter, after strong growth last quarter. That’s according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to be broadly flat over the next three months.
LGA - Rise in HIV diagnoses shows need for 10-year sexual health strategy – LGA on new HIV figures03/10/2024 09:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the latest UKHSA data showing that the number of heterosexual men and women newly diagnosed in England with HIV has increased by more than 30 per cent since 2022
LGA - ‘Councils can help government eliminate smoking’ - LGA on ONS smoking figures02/10/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to latest ONS figures on adult smoking habits, which show that the proportion of the population in England who smoked cigarettes in the UK has fallen to 11.9 per cent in 2023