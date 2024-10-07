UNICEF - Amid relentless attacks on children in Sudan, at least 13 children reportedly killed and another 4 injured in Al Kuma, North Darfur

At least 13 children were reportedly killed and another 4 injured in airstrikes in Al Kuma, in Sudan’s North Darfur State on Friday. The children who were killed were between the ages of 6 and 17.

“These attacks on children are unacceptable. Children have no role to play in wars or civil conflict, but children are the ones who are suffering the most as the conflict in Sudan grinds on,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan. “Children should be safe everywhere, in their homes, neighbourhoods, and on the streets.”

Since Friday’s attack, UNICEF has received further reports of civilians killed and injured in attacks earlier yesterday in Melit, North Darfur State.

Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 150 schools and hospitals have been attacked. Health centres, water points and marketplaces have been damaged and destroyed. Last year saw the highest number of grave violations against children verified in Sudan in more than a decade.

“As the conflict continues unabated, we fear this horrendous pattern will persist,” said Mr Yett. “Thousands of children and families are trapped in areas affected by violence, insecurity, and lack of protection. The continued violence and disregard for children’s safety and rights need to stop.”

UNICEF once again calls on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure children are protected.

