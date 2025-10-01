UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies partner to launch landmark study on childhood in the digital age

Understanding how online and offline influences interact to shape adolescent development and wellbeing is at the heart of a new initiative announced yesterday by UNICEF. The leading child rights organisation is partnering with Bukhman Philanthropies to support Navigating Childhood in the Digital Age — a four-year longitudinal study led by UNICEF’s Global Office of Research and Foresight. Bukhman Philanthropies is committed to building safer, more supportive environments for children and adolescents. They have contributed over USD $6 million to the programme, which will generate vital evidence to inform policy and practice.

Yesterday’s generation of children are growing up in the most connected era in history. Digital technologies offer opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection, but also bring risks of exclusion, misinformation, and harm. As the UK Online Safety Act begins to take effect, this groundbreaking longitudinal study comes at a pivotal moment: without strong long-term evidence, regulation may not be as effective – and could risk failing the most vulnerable children. Despite the scale of the challenge, evidence on how digital environments impact children’s lives over time remains limited.

Through this groundbreaking study, UNICEF, with support from Bukhman Philanthropies, will follow a diverse and representative cohort of thousands of young people over three years, combining large-scale survey data with participatory qualitative research. The research willenable children’s voices to be heard and ensure that findings reflect their lived experiences. Evidence from the programme will inform governments, educators, technology companies, and civil society to design policies and digital environments that prioritise children’s rights, safety, and development. UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies aim for the research to go a long way towards helping parents navigate one of the fundamental challenges of our time: raising children in a digital age.

Daria Bukhman, Co-Founder and Chair of Bukhman Philanthropies, said:

“As a mother of four, with one child on the cusp of teenagehood, I see firsthand how digital environments are shaping this generation — creating space for connection and exploration, but also exposing young people to risks we are only beginning to understand. Parents, educators, and policymakers urgently need evidence-based guidance to help children grow up safely and thrive in a digital age. That is why I am so excited to embark on this groundbreaking study with UNICEF. At Bukhman Philanthropies, we are deeply committed to ensuring that strong evidence drives change, shaping the policies and practices that will protect and empower young people for years to come.”

Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive of UNICEF UK, said:

“Children today are navigating a world that is increasingly shaped by digital technologies, yet we still know too little about the long-term impact this has on their lives. This important partnership with Bukhman Philanthropies will provide vital evidence to help governments, educators, and industry create safer, more supportive environments for young people. We are deeply grateful to Bukhman Philanthropies for their commitment to ensuring that every child can thrive in both their online and offline worlds.”

The partnership will run from December 2025 to December 2029, with annual findings contributing to a national and global dialogue on children’s rights in the digital era.

