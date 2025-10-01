WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies partner to launch landmark study on childhood in the digital age
Understanding how online and offline influences interact to shape adolescent development and wellbeing is at the heart of a new initiative announced yesterday by UNICEF. The leading child rights organisation is partnering with Bukhman Philanthropies to support Navigating Childhood in the Digital Age — a four-year longitudinal study led by UNICEF’s Global Office of Research and Foresight. Bukhman Philanthropies is committed to building safer, more supportive environments for children and adolescents. They have contributed over USD $6 million to the programme, which will generate vital evidence to inform policy and practice.
Yesterday’s generation of children are growing up in the most connected era in history. Digital technologies offer opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection, but also bring risks of exclusion, misinformation, and harm. As the UK Online Safety Act begins to take effect, this groundbreaking longitudinal study comes at a pivotal moment: without strong long-term evidence, regulation may not be as effective – and could risk failing the most vulnerable children. Despite the scale of the challenge, evidence on how digital environments impact children’s lives over time remains limited.
Through this groundbreaking study, UNICEF, with support from Bukhman Philanthropies, will follow a diverse and representative cohort of thousands of young people over three years, combining large-scale survey data with participatory qualitative research. The research willenable children’s voices to be heard and ensure that findings reflect their lived experiences. Evidence from the programme will inform governments, educators, technology companies, and civil society to design policies and digital environments that prioritise children’s rights, safety, and development. UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies aim for the research to go a long way towards helping parents navigate one of the fundamental challenges of our time: raising children in a digital age.
Daria Bukhman, Co-Founder and Chair of Bukhman Philanthropies, said:
“As a mother of four, with one child on the cusp of teenagehood, I see firsthand how digital environments are shaping this generation — creating space for connection and exploration, but also exposing young people to risks we are only beginning to understand. Parents, educators, and policymakers urgently need evidence-based guidance to help children grow up safely and thrive in a digital age. That is why I am so excited to embark on this groundbreaking study with UNICEF. At Bukhman Philanthropies, we are deeply committed to ensuring that strong evidence drives change, shaping the policies and practices that will protect and empower young people for years to come.”
Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive of UNICEF UK, said:
“Children today are navigating a world that is increasingly shaped by digital technologies, yet we still know too little about the long-term impact this has on their lives. This important partnership with Bukhman Philanthropies will provide vital evidence to help governments, educators, and industry create safer, more supportive environments for young people. We are deeply grateful to Bukhman Philanthropies for their commitment to ensuring that every child can thrive in both their online and offline worlds.”
The partnership will run from December 2025 to December 2029, with annual findings contributing to a national and global dialogue on children’s rights in the digital era.
Notes to Editors
About Bukhman Philanthropies
Bukhman Philanthropies was founded by Dmitri and Daria Bukhman, reflecting their diverse philanthropic aspirations driven by a shared commitment to creating meaningful change and building a brighter collective future. Their core focus areas include Neonatal and Maternal Support, Mental Health and Wellbeing of Children and Young Adults, and Literature. For more information visit: https://www.bukhmanphilanthropies.org/
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Fair Pay Agreement for care workers: LGA statement01/10/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government’s announcement of a first Fair Pay Agreement for care workers
NHS Confederation - Q’s new home at the NHS Confederation01/10/2025 13:25:00
Membership community accelerating improvement set to move to the NHS Confederation next month.
NHS Confederation comments on news that online GP bookings are now mandatory01/10/2025 12:25:00
Many of our members are operating in this way already and have been positive about the impact – not only on patients, but on the workforce.
UK Space Agency goes global with 23 new projects01/10/2025 10:20:00
A new batch of 23 projects will strengthen international space partnerships, develop national capabilities and boost economic growth, the UK Space Agency yesterday announced.
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 202530/09/2025 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2025.
Private sector expects activity to fall through fourth quarter of 2025 – CBI Growth Indicator30/09/2025 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), extending a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
CBI responds to government announcement on youth unemployment29/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government announcement on youth unemployment.
Fundamental reform of business rates is urgently needed - CBI Wales26/09/2025 12:15:00
The CBI is calling for fundamental reform of the business rates system in Wales to support firms and kick-start private investment that will revitalise local communities.
Retail sales fall for twelfth month in a row - CBI Distributive Trades Survey, September 202526/09/2025 09:05:00
Retail sales volumes continued to decline at a strong pace in the year to September, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Annual sales volumes have now fallen for a full year, highlighting the persistently weak demand conditions facing the sector.
Scottish business urges MSPs to rethink Education Bill25/09/2025 16:05:00
Scotland’s leading business organisations have written to MSPs, urging them to reconsider the Tertiary Education and Training (Scotland) Bill, particularly the proposal to transfer apprenticeship responsibilities from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).