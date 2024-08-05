WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Unicef - At least 32 children killed in Bangladesh violence
Statement by Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia
“I have just returned from a week in Bangladesh, and I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent violence and ongoing unrest on children.
“UNICEF has now confirmed that at least 32 children were killed during July’s protests, with many more injured and detained. This is a terrible loss. UNICEF condemns all acts of violence. On behalf of UNICEF, I extend my heartfelt condolences to families mourning the loss of their sons and daughters.
“Children must be protected at all times. That is everyone’s responsibility.
“I am aware of reports that children are being detained, and remind authorities that for a child, coming into contact or conflict with the law can be very frightening. In line with international human rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to which Bangladesh is a signatory, and based on research into the effects of detention on children, UNICEF urges an end to the detention of children in all its forms. This means that children should not be arrested or detained based on their mere presence in any location or because of their background, religion, or acts or beliefs of their family members.
“Supporting children caught up in the violence is a priority for UNICEF. I visited the UNICEF-supported Child Helpline 1098 which has seen a 250 per cent increase in demand since the violence started. I saw how trained counsellors listen to children’s concerns, refer to them the appropriate support and services – and follow up with them.
“In addition, 1,100 social workers, trained by UNICEF, under the Department of Social Services, are providing psychosocial help for children whose mental health has been affected by the violence and curfews.
“One of the best ways to help children recover from violence and to keep them safe is to reopen all schools, restart learning, and reunite children with their friends and teachers. 30 million students from pre-primary to secondary school have missed 10 days of school. These learning losses are compounded by school closures earlier this year due to heat, cyclones and floods. While UNICEF welcomes the reopening of primary schools in many parts of Bangladesh from 4 August, there will still be around 15.5 million school children who are unable to resume learning. The longer children are out of school, especially girls, the less likely they are to return, jeopardizing their future.
“In my meetings with Government, UNICEF partners and organizations working for and with young people, I emphasized that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child recognizes the right of children to freedom of association and to freedom of peaceful assembly.
“Children and young people are the future of Bangladesh. They should be protected when they speak up.”
Notes to editors:
The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. Bangladesh has demonstrated a strong commitment to children’s rights since becoming a signatory to the Convention almost 34 years ago.
For more information, please contact the UNICEF UK media team on 0207 375 6030 or media@unicef.org.uk
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Monitor Space Hazards new feature: Satellite Manoeuvre Support02/08/2024 14:05:00
The Monitor Space Hazards platform, with Manoeuvre Trade Space Plots, helps operators avoid collisions by visualising manoeuvre options available to them.
UK Space Agency: ESA Vigil02/08/2024 12:15:00
Monitoring the Sun’s activity to provide space weather forecasts and warnings of extreme space weather events to protect society and infrastructure on Earth.
NHS Confederation responds to government’s plan to bring in over 1,000 more GPs this year02/08/2024 11:05:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the government announcement to released dedicated funding for PCNs to recruit GPs.
NHS Confederation responds to GP collective action02/08/2024 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor responds to GP collective action
On World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF and WHO call for equal access to breastfeeding support02/08/2024 09:05:00
“In the last 12 years, the number of infants under six months of age globally who are exclusively breastfed has increased by more than 10 per cent. This means 48 per cent of infants worldwide now benefit from this healthy start in life. It translates to hundreds of thousands of babies whose lives have been saved by breastfeeding.
CBI responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - August 202401/08/2024 16:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates
Southport - statement from TUC North West and affiliated unions01/08/2024 14:05:00
Southport – statement from TUC North West and affiliated unions (31 July 2024).
CBI - Private sector growth expectations pick up – GBI Growth Indicator01/08/2024 10:25:00
Private sector firms expect modest growth in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Growth expectations have been positive since the start of the year and have ticked higher over the last three months.
CBI responds to Government's clean power schemes announcement01/08/2024 09:25:00
Tania Kumar, Net Zero Policy Director, CBI responds to Government's clean power schemes announcement