UNICEF - At least 40 children reportedly killed in three days across Sudan
Statement by UNICEF Sudan Representative a.i. Annmarie Swai
PORT SUDAN/AMMAN/NEW YORK, 5 February 2025 – “Shelling in Kadugli, South Kordofan State, killed 21 children and maimed 29 on Monday, 3 February. According to reports, at least 11 children were killed in shelling on a livestock market in El Fasher, Darfur State, and reportedly another eight children were killed and six injured in shelling on Sabreen market in Khartoum State on Saturday, 2 February.
“At least forty children reportedly killed across just three days, in three separate areas of the country. This is a stark illustration of the devastating – and growing – threats to children in Sudan.
“Sadly, it is rare that more than a few short days go past without new reports of children being killed and injured.
“Between June and December 2024, as the conflict spread into new areas, more than 900 incidents of grave violations against children were reported – an average of more than four a day. A staggering 80 per cent of them were accounts of killing and maiming, primarily in Darfur, Khartoum and Al Jazirah States.
“Since the start of the year, the fighting showed no signs of abating. During the last week of January, according to reports, seven children were killed and injured in an attack on the only functional hospital in the city of El Fasher in Darfur State. Another three children were killed or injured when a shell struck a UNICEF child-friendly space in Khartoum State.
“Children in Sudan are paying the ultimate price of the relentless fighting, and we continue to call on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and respect and ensure respect, protect, and fulfil the rights of all children in Sudan.
“As the conflict persists, children’s lives and futures hang in the balance and for their sakes, the violence must end immediately.”
Notes for editors:
Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Folder/2AM4089H29TC
