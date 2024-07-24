UNICEF - Child casualties in the West Bank skyrocket in the past nine months

On average, one Palestinian child was killed in the west bank, including east Jerusalem, every two days since October 2023, a nearly two-and-a-half-fold increase from the previous nine months

NEW YORK, 22 July 2024 – A total of 143 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October last year, a spike of nearly 250 per cent compared to the preceding nine months, during which 41 Palestinian children were killed. Two Israeli children have been killed in the West Bank in conflict-related violence during the same period.

Additionally, more than 440 Palestinian children have been injured with live ammunition. The figures raise serious alarm around unnecessary and excessive use of force against the most vulnerable.

“For years now, children living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have been exposed to horrific violence,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “The situation has deteriorated significantly, coinciding with the escalation of hostilities inside Gaza. We are seeing frequent allegations of Palestinian children being detained on their way home from school, or shot while walking on the streets. The violence needs to stop now.”

The casualties have been reported in 10 out of 11 governorates in the West Bank, with more than half of killings taking place in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus. These areas have seen an increase in large and militarized law enforcement operations over the past two years, indicating a shift in intensity and scope.

The increasing tensions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are also impacting the physical and mental well-being of thousands of children and families, who are now living in daily fear for their lives. Children report being scared to walk around their neighbourhoods, or to travel to school.

Prior to 7 October 2023, children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, were already exposed to the highest levels of violence in 20 years, with 41 Palestinian children and 6 Israeli children killed in the first 9 months of last year. They have also been heavily affected by movement and access restrictions that disrupted their daily lives.

UNICEF renews its call for parties to immediately end and prevent further grave violations against children, including the killing and maiming of children. Parties must adhere to their obligations under international law to protect children. Children’s right to life must be upheld and children should never be the target of violence, no matter who or where they are.

“The true cost of the violence in the State of Palestine and Israel will be measured in children’s lives—those lost and those forever changed by it,” said Russell. “What the children desperately need is an end to violence and a lasting political solution to the crisis, so that they can reach their fullest potential in peace and safety.”

