UNICEF - Children bear the brunt of escalating conflict and famine in Sudan

Statement by UNICEF regional director for the middle east and north Africa Edouard Beigbeder

“As I wrap up my visit to Sudan, where the conflict rages on unabated, at least 120 people were reportedly killed following shelling in Omdurman on 13 and 14 January. Early reports indicate that there were children among the casualties. Just days before, between 7 and 8 January, 23 children were reportedly killed and nine injured by shelling in Khartoum State. These are only a few examples of unconscionable violence against children. Since the conflict broke out in April 2023, thousands of children have been killed or injured, and sexual violence and child recruitment have been widely reported, with devastating consequences.

“As the conflict spread into new areas between June and December 2024, more than 600 incidents of grave violations against children were reported. A staggering 80 per cent of them were accounts of killing and maiming, primarily in Darfur, Kordofan and Khartoum States.

“Hunger and disease outbreaks also stalk the most vulnerable children across Sudan. Famine is occurring in hot spots in at least five locations in Sudan – Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps in North Darfur, and in host communities and camps for the internally displaced in the Western Nuba Mountains. Estimates indicate that five additional areas could be affected between now and May, with a risk of famine in 17 other locations, threatening the survival of hundreds of thousands of malnourished children.

“UNICEF estimates that 770,000 children under five will suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition, severe acute malnutrition, in 2025. I visited a stabilization centre in Port Sudan where some of these children are being treated and witnessed firsthand how critical it is to reach them with timely, lifesaving care.

“We are doing everything we can to deliver aid to children and their families across Sudan. In 2024, UNICEF and partners delivered psychosocial counselling, education, and protection services to 2.7 million children and caregivers in Sudan. We reached over 9.8 million children and families with safe drinking water, screened 6.7 million children for malnutrition and provided lifesaving treatment for 422,000 of them.

“The ongoing conflict makes delivering lifesaving supplies throughout the country incredibly difficult as permit approvals, checkpoints and consignment inspections can delay the journeys drastically, in addition to security challenges. We continue to call on the Government of Sudan, and all other concerned parties, to help ensure sustained, unimpeded, and safe access to reach children wherever they are in Sudan.

“An end to the conflict is the only way to ensure that the children of Sudan can access lifesaving humanitarian aid, regain a sense of safety, and have a chance at rebuilding their futures free from the horrors of war.”

Notes for editors:

Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Folder/2AM4089H29TC