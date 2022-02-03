WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Unicef - Comment on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes
Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy, UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) commented on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes
“The UK Government’s announcement of new funding of £1.5 billion over the next 8 years to global nutrition programmes will provide a much-needed life-line for millions of children.
“Since 2019, the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) and its partners have worked closely with the UK Government to raise awareness of the need for renewed funding to global nutrition. This announcement, together with the policy commitments made at the Nutrition for Growth Summit last December, will play an important part in the Government’s ambition to end the preventable deaths of mothers, children and babies.
“This funding is sorely needed and comes at a time when millions of families are struggling to feed their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Worryingly, significant financial gaps in the global response remain so the UK Government should build on this announcement by increasing funding to nutrition programmes as the UK economy grows.”
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
