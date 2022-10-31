WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF concerned for children in the Philippines as cyclone Paeng/Nalgae strike
Tropical Storm Nalgae (local name Paeng) made landfall on Saturday, 29 October in Catanduanes with over 3 million people living in affected areas. Strong winds and heavy rains are causing flooding, landslides, and displacement in several regions in the Philippines, with 72 unconfirmed casualties. In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) alone, over 78,000 households are reported to be affected by flooding and rain-induced landslides. Nalgae is the latest of over 20 storms that have hit the Philippines during the 2022 Pacific Typhoon season.
UNICEF is deeply concerned for children and families at risk and re-affirms its readiness to provide support to the Philippine Government to reach affected children and their families. UNICEF has a field office in BARMM with staff dedicated to work in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, health and nutrition, education and protection. BARMM has some of the lowest indicators of child health, nutrition and well-being.
UNICEF in the Philippines is closely monitoring the situation with its UN partners and is coordinating assessments with national and local authorities.
“The rights of children are under threat with each typhoon that inundates their communities. Children are the least responsible for extreme weather events, and yet they are the ones being displaced, in mental distress and cut-off from schools and hospitals. Communities in the Philippines are simply not safe enough,” UNICEF Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.
UNICEF has prepositioned emergency supplies for families to respond to affected people’s needs for safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, medical supplies, nutrition, education, and child protection.
About UNICEF UK
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters. United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland). For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector activity falls for third consecutive month –CBI Growth Indicator31/10/2022 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to October (-15% from -19% in September) marking the third consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC: 3 in 10 night-workers earn less than £10 an hour31/10/2022 11:05:00
As the clocks went back recently (Saturday) to mark the beginning of winter, the TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the 3.2 million workers who regularly work nights.
TUC - Around 1 in 3 key workers in the public sector have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it31/10/2022 10:25:00
Around one third of key workers in the public sector (32%) have already taken steps to leave their profession to get a job in another field or are actively considering it, according to new TUC polling published today.
UNICEF - Climate devastation in Pakistan is an ominous precursor of catastrophes to come28/10/2022 16:20:00
Islamabad/Kathmandu, 28 October 2022 – “As the catastrophic climate disaster continues to upend the lives of millions of children in Pakistan, it is the most vulnerable boys and girls who are paying the steepest price.
NHS Confederation - Small increases in headcount but healthcare leaders say still not enough to address chronic staff shortages28/10/2022 10:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS workforce statistics.
NHS Confederation responds to GP appointment figures27/10/2022 15:15:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest figures on GP appointments.
Retail sales recover from last month's decline - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey27/10/2022 14:20:00
Retail sales volumes grew at a solid pace in the year to October, following last month’s decline, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Next month, retailers expect sales volumes to fall again, but at a slow pace.
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation's analysis on the public health grant27/10/2022 11:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the Health Foundation’s analysis on the public health grant.
UNICEF UK launches 'The C stands for children' Campaign27/10/2022 10:20:00
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), the world’s leading humanitarian organisation for children, has partnered with Accomplice London to launch an integrated, multi-media campaign designed to highlight that children are at the heart of everything UNICEF do.
CIPD - HR continues to have a strong focus on skills development, with 61% upskilling or reskilling in the last year, latest report reveals26/10/2022 15:25:00
However, the CIPD and Workday warn that greater expectations and ongoing global challenges mean there needs to be a bigger focus on the wellbeing of people professionals