UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell briefing to the United Nations Security Council on the humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

“Excellencies, good afternoon. It is good to be with you for this important discussion on the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Je tiens à exprimer ma gratitude à Monsieur l’Ambassadeur Jérôme Bonnafont, for convening and hosting this briefing during France’s presidency of the Security Council. The Security Council’s continued attention on children affected by armed conflict in the DRC is more critical than ever.

“Excellencies, the significant escalation of conflict in the eastern region of the DRC has reached levels not seen in the last three decades. The intensifying violence has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions of children at risk.

“Since January, more than one million people – including an estimated 400,000 children – have been displaced by violence in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. This new wave of displacement comes in addition to the more than 5 million people in the region who were already living in displacement camps, where crowded and unsanitary conditions make the spread of diseases like mpox, cholera and measles much more likely.

“Excellencies, the most defining, and horrifying, feature of this conflict is the rampant violence being committed against children and women.

“Scores have been killed or injured. There has been a 100 per cent increase in verified grave violations in the first quarter of this year, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. These include indiscriminate attacks, large-scale recruitment and use of children, collective abductions of children, as well as widespread sexual violence.

“The rate of sexual violence against children has reached shockingly high levels. Reports from child protection partners show that children make up more than 40 per cent of the nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence reported in January and February alone. UNICEF estimates that during the most intense phase of this year’s conflict in eastern DRC, a child was raped every half an hour.

“This clearly points to a systemic crisis in which rape and other forms of sexual violence are being used as a weapon of war to destroy lives, families and communities.

“Please bear in mind that these numbers represent only the cases that have been reported, the true figure is likely significantly higher, hidden beneath layers of fear, stigma, and insecurity. Certainly, it should compel broad condemnation and urgent and collective action.

“Cases of abductions of children have also increased sixfold between December 2024 and February of this year. These increases are accompanied by reports of other serious violations of children’s rights, including killing and maiming of children and threats by armed groups against children living on the street.

“In addition, repeated mass displacement and the disruption of essential services have created ideal conditions for the spread of endemic diseases. Children under five, many of whom were already facing chronic malnutrition, are especially at risk.

“DRC also remains the epicentre of the outbreak of the new mpox strain.

“Unsurprisingly, the mpox response continues to be heavily impacted by the conflict. For example, most of the 143 mpox patients in isolation units in Goma had to flee for safety, making it nearly impossible to provide them with care, and increasing the risk of the disease spreading, including beyond the DRC’s borders.

“At the same time, healthcare facilities have been overwhelmed, and medical supplies are being quickly depleted – including Post-Exposure Prophylaxis or PEP kits used to treat rape survivors who may have been exposed to HIV or other sexually transmitted infections.

“Since the start of the year, more than 2,500 schools and learning spaces in North and South Kivu, including those in displacement camps, have been forced to close – putting children at further risk. Schools play a crucial role in times of crisis in maintaining stability and providing a safe space that protects children from potential recruitment by armed groups and sexual violence.

“Schools can also offer children who have experienced traumatic events access to psychosocial support.

“Making matters worse, violence and insecurity are undermining commercial trade and the ability of humanitarian actors to consistently reach children and families in need. Threats and attacks against humanitarian workers are being exacerbated by widespread mis- and disinformation. At least 11 humanitarian workers have been killed since January. Humanitarian premises and warehouses have been looted, including the two mpox treatment centres supported by UNICEF in Goma, and UNICEF’s warehouse in Bukavu.

“Partners who have largely relied on MONUSCO’s maintenance of core infrastructure that facilitates humanitarian access – including roads and air strips – are now experiencing challenges in reaching remote areas because of the MONUSCO drawdown.

“Despite these challenges, UNICEF is staying and delivering for children and families in eastern DRC. Key operational staff have remained in Goma and Bukavu along with our NGO partners throughout the worst of the fighting.

“UNICEF’s response is focused on the provision of lifesaving assistance to reach people most in need – in displacement sites, host communities and areas of origin.

“UNICEF interventions include emergency water trucking, rehabilitation of water supply systems, establishing chlorination points along Lake Kivu, and distribution of emergency WASH supplies. We are now reaching 700,000 people a day in Goma with clean water and sanitation.

“In addition, UNICEF has been supplying medicines and medical equipment, including PEP kits.

“We are working with partners to provide support to survivors of sexual violence, and to assist children with mental health and psychosocial support. And we are supporting registration and care for unaccompanied and separated children so that they can be reunited with their families.

“But this is far from enough and the humanitarian response is facing a critical funding shortfall.

“In 2024, UNICEF received only 20 per cent of the funding required to address the urgent needs of children and families, leaving millions without access to life-saving aid. Recently, we launched an urgent appeal for nearly $57 million to provide emergency assistance to children in the eastern DRC over the next three months.

“The cost of inaction is affecting children now, leading to preventable suffering and lost futures.

“If the funding crisis isn’t urgently addressed, hundreds of thousands of children in eastern DRC will miss out on screening and treatment for malnutrition, lifesaving medicines and vaccines, safe drinking water and psychosocial support.

“UNICEF echoes the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2773, which calls for de-escalation, dialogue and protection of civilians – especially children – in eastern DRC. We urge all parties to the conflict, those who support them, and those with influence over them, to work collectively and decisively toward peace.

“We urge all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, particularly those related to the protection of children. We call for accountability for those who recruit children, commit sexual violence, or target civilians. Impunity must not prevail.

“Excellencies, in closing, I urge Council Members to commit to several actions that are critical to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the eastern DRC.

“First is to demand that parties to the conflict, and those with influence over them, ensure the protection of children and the civilian infrastructure they depend on. Parties must issue command orders to ensure the safety and protection of children from harm including recruitment and use, and sexual violence.

“In doing so, the Government of the DRC should continue to engage on the implementation of the 2012 Action Plan, and this Council should urge other parties to the conflict to constructively engage with the UN to sign action plans to end and prevent grave violations against children.

“Next is to facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access. This includes ensuring that international borders to neighbouring countries remain open for the voluntary movement of displaced civilians, as well as humanitarian supplies and personnel. All parties must allow and facilitate the passage of impartial humanitarian relief for civilians in need, and ensure that humanitarian workers and operations are respected and protected.

“Lastly, pending a cessation of hostilities, I call on Council Members to urge parties to the conflict to agree on temporary humanitarian pauses in the most affected areas to ensure humanitarian activities can resume at scale,. and to facilitate medical evacuations for civilians trapped in combat zones. Parties must also facilitate voluntary, safe, and dignified returns for internally displaced people, ensuring they are involved in the planning and decision-making processes for their return.

“The conflict in the eastern DRC has spiralled into a nightmare of horrific violence and skyrocketing humanitarian need. But the situation is recoverable. It is up to this Council and the international community to champion a stronger humanitarian response, which includes providing sustained humanitarian funding, and to drive the parties towards peace. DRC’s children deserve nothing less.

“If we fail to act with urgency, we condemn a generation of children to fear, to trauma, and to a future defined by violence. But if we stand together for peace, accountability, and protection, we offer these children something else: Hope.

“Merci beaucoup.”

