UNICEF - Geneva Palais briefing note: Malnutrition tightening its grip on children in Rohingya refugee Camps

This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, Rana Flowers, to whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday press briefing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva

“Children in the world’s largest refugee camp are experiencing the worst levels of malnutrition since the massive displacement that occurred in 2017.

“In February this year, admissions for severe acute malnutrition surged by over 27 per cent compared to the same month last year.

“That is, in just one month this year, more than 38 children under five were admitted for emergency care every single day.

“Several compounding crises are driving this surge:

“One – The 2024 monsoon season lasted a full month longer than usual, worsening unsanitary conditions and triggering a surge in childhood diseases like severe diarrhea, outbreaks of cholera and dengue – which further fuel malnutrition.

“Two – Escalating violence over the border has displaced even more families, so more of them are seeking shelter in the camps.

“Three – Intermittent reductions in food rations over the past two years have forced families to survive on meagre diets.

“And four – Now, the global aid funding crisis is forcing humanitarian agencies to look at urgent measures to preserve access to the very basics of life – enough food to survive, clean water, medical treatment for dangerously sick children.

“Any further reductions in humanitarian support risk pushing families into extreme desperation, heightening tensions and instability inside the already overcrowded camps – creating a catastrophe that would not only deepen their suffering but also make it more challenging for us to operate and provide help.

“Thanks to the generous hosting of the Government of Bangladesh, more than 500,000 children live in the camps of Cox’s Bazar. Over 15 per cent of under 5s are now malnourished –an emergency threshold.

“This past month, as our sister agency the World Food Programme has warned, food rations have reached a critical point. According to WFP, without immediate funding, rations could soon be reduced to, less than half, just $6 a month – an amount that falls drastically short of basic nutritional needs. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, along with their infants, would be among the most vulnerable to the consequences. The flow-on effect to children is quick, and it is lethal.

“The world can get lost in the numbers, so let me share one personal case. When 25-year-old Nur Kaida’s first child, 14-month-old Marium, became too weak to eat, she took her to a UNICEF clinic, where tests showed she was dangerously malnourished. After weeks of treatment, Marium started recovering.

“But then, Nur Kaida began hearing whispers in the camp – rumors that scared her.

“She expressed to us that “people are saying that this Nutrition Facility might shut down” and shared her fears, saying “we need to feed our children, even if we cannot feed ourselves.”

“She pleaded “if you stop providing us with this therapeutic food, my child could die.”

“These families cannot yet safely return home, they have no legal right to work, so sustained humanitarian support is not optional – it is essential.

“Amidst this global aid funding crisis, UNICEF is determined to stay and deliver for children. But without guaranteed and sustained funding, critical services are at risk.

“We are calling on all donors, to sustain support for our critical work for children. Until now, this community has survived thanks to the solidarity of the international humanitarian community. But today, an aid funding crisis risks becoming a child survival crisis.

Thank you

Notes for editors:

Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Folder/2AM408MVJSF3

Including: brolls from the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar

Interview clip of Rohingya mother of a malnourished child

Stills from the Cox’s Bazar camps