UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the harrowing situation children face as floods continue to devastate Pakistan
“Next week marks a month since catastrophic floods uprooted more than 3.4 million children from their homes. The violent rapids have already claimed the lives of more than 550 children. Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives.
“Even after three weeks, large parts of the flood-affected areas are still submerged under water. Many of the roads and bridges have either been washed away or damaged. Thousands of families in the 81 calamity-hit districts are still cut off and desperately need support. Families have no food, clean water or medicines.
“Lack of food means a lot of the mothers are now anaemic and malnourished and have very low-weight babies.
UNICEF has been on the ground since Day 1 supporting the Government of Pakistan’s flood response. Immediately following the floods, we dispatched US$ 1 million in prepositioned supplies, with an additional US$ 3million of supplies delivered and being dispatched to the worst affected districts. We have set up 71 mobile health camps, and have set up temporary learning centres to help children cope with trauma.
“The world needs to come together and help the children in Pakistan. Our funding appeal for US$ 39 million is still less than a third funded, and the needs of children will only continue to grow. Together we can save lives by delivering lifesaving health, nutrition, WASH, protection, and education services to every child in Pakistan who needs it the most.
