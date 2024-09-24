WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF Geneva Palais Briefing Note on the impact of the attacks in Lebanon on children
This summary of what was said by UNICEF deputy representative to Lebanon Ettie Higgins – To whom quoted text may be attributed – At today’s press breifing at the Paalias Des Nations in Geneva
“I am speaking to you from Lebanon to highlight the situation of children in light of the dangerous escalation that has had adverse effects on their physical and mental well-being.
“On Monday alone, at least 35 children were reportedly killed in Lebanon. This is more than the number of children killed in Lebanon in the past 11 months (previously 22).
“Eleven months in one day. 35 children, in one day – among 492 reportedly killed.
“Further, over 1645 people were injured on Monday, including children and women, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.
“Countless more children are in danger as I speak, exposed to ongoing attacks, displaced from their homes and unable to rely on an overstretched and under-sourced health system.
“If we return to a conflict, like those dark days of 2006, I fear this time could be even worse for the children of Lebanon.
“Lebanon has recently been devastated by a protracted economic and political crisis; the massive Port of Beirut explosion; the impact of COVID-19; and the fifth year of a crippling economic downturn that has sent poverty soaring. Many families are already at the brink. And now this conflict is making every one of these factors many magnitudes worse.
“Any further escalation in this conflict would be catastrophic for all children in Lebanon, but especially families from villages and towns in the south and the Bekaa, in Eastern Lebanon, who have been forced to leave their homes. These newly displaced add to the 112,000 people who have been displaced since October.
“87 new shelters are accommodating the increasing number of displaced people in the South, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Baalbek – Hermel, Bekaa and the North governorates.
“Schools are closed today across the country, leaving children at home in fear. Their caregivers are themselves afraid of the uncertainty of the situation. This fear cannot be overstated, as the barrage of shelling and air raids continue, and increase, daily.
“UNICEF has worked to support and protect the children of Lebanon for 76 years, and we are ramping-up our response.
“We are preparing to deliver food, water, and essential supplies such as mattresses and hygiene kits to displaced families, especially those in collective shelters
“We have already procured and delivered 100 tons of emergency medical supplies to hospitals facing severe shortages and supply stock-outs and have more medical supplies set to arrive this week.
“UNICEF urgently calls for an immediate de-escalation and for all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilians, including children, humanitarian workers and medical personnel.
“This includes facilitating the safe movement of civilians seeking safety.
“Yesterday was Lebanon’s worst day in 18 years. This violence has to stop immediately or the consequences will be unconscionable.”
