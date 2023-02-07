WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the situation of children and families affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria
“This is the most powerful earthquake to hit the region in almost 100 years and came at the worst possible time for vulnerable children and families in the affected areas.
“Thousands of homes have been destroyed, displacing families and exposing them to the elements at a time of year when temperatures regularly drop below freezing and snow and freezing rain are common.
“Displaced families in north-west Syria, and Syrian refugee families living in Turkey in informal settlements are among the most vulnerable as overnight temperatures continue to dip below 0° Celsius. This was of course already an emergency situation in north-west Syria. Communities are grappling with an ongoing cholera outbreak and heavy rain and snow. In this context, and one of more than a decade of conflict, this earthquake is utterly unbearable.
“Whilst we do not yet have verified numbers, we know that scores of schools, hospitals and other medical and educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed by the quakes, vastly impacting children.
“In terms of UNICEF’s response: In Syria, our immediate focus is on: ensuring affected children and families have access to safe drinking water and sanitation services – critical in preventing illness in the early days of a crisis. Child Protection – this includes work to identify separated and unaccompanied children and work to reunite them with family, as well as providing children with psychological first aid. Education – schools in Turkey and parts of Syria have now been closed for the next week, and many temporarily house the affected and displaced children and families. Ensuring children are able to get back into the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so will be critical in providing children with a semblance of normalcy amid the chaos. Medical supplies – there are few medical supplies and trauma kits in Damascus; UNICEF is seeking to fill immediate gaps for all supplies (including medical) via our closest warehouses in Lebanon and Jordan. We have already sent emergency supplies for operating theatres, along with nutrition supplies such as high-energy biscuits.
“The displaced population in Syria is in need of food and essential nutrition services. Ensuring the nutrition needs of young children under 2 years and pregnant women are met is critical to avoid further deterioration of their nutritional status. UNICEF is coordinating the nutrition response with the other UN agencies and partners, mobilizing essential nutrition supplies from across the region and delivering essential health and nutrition services through the mobile teams.
“In Türkiye, efforts are currently focused on search and rescue and UNICEF is coordinating with the Government, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency on the emerging needs linked to the wider humanitarian response. Our support will include hygiene kits, blankets, and winter clothes .”
Notes to editors:
For more information, please contact UNICEF UK at media@unicef.org.uk or 0207 375 6030
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - Public sector gender pay gap reporting07/02/2023 13:25:00
Our annual audit work found issues with some public bodies' gender pay gap reporting.
Local Government Finance Settlement: LGA statement07/02/2023 12:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to the final Local Government Finance Settlement published yesterday
UNICEF - Thousands of children at risk after devastating earthquakes hit south-east Tukiye and Syria07/02/2023 11:25:00
Thousands of children and families are at risk after two devastating earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks hit south-east Türkiye and Syria yesterday.
NHS Confederation - Race Equality Week07/02/2023 10:25:00
Find out what the NHS Confederation is doing to support anti-racism in the NHS, book your place on our anti-racism conference and access resources.
‘Funding must be delivered where it is needed most’ – LGA responds to walking and cycling routes fund07/02/2023 09:15:00
Cllr David Renard, Local Government Association Transport spokesperson, responded to the Department for Transport’s announcement of £200 million to improve walking and cycling routes
UKHSA - Innovative projects to trial new ways to improve sexual health and HIV outcomes06/02/2023 16:10:00
Projects include raising awareness of sexual health risks at sex-on-premises venues and vaccinations in non-clinical settings such as pubs and music festivals.
CBI launches first ever international delegation to India06/02/2023 13:25:00
The CBI is today (Monday) announcing its first-ever business delegation to India on 6th – 8th February 2023.
Unicef - World will miss target of ending FGM by 2030 without urgent action – including from men and boys06/02/2023 12:25:00
Joint Statement by UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
NHS Confederation - NHS recovery at risk: Health leaders call for resolution ahead of ‘strike week’06/02/2023 10:20:00
NHS leaders warn of a risk to the significant progress made on tackling the elective backlog without an end to ongoing industrial action.