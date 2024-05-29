WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown calls for ‘a world where periods don’t hold us back’ in new video for Menstrual Hygiene Day
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown, features in a new video to call for better access to menstrual information and services on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Brown – who was appointed UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018 and has since advocated for children, especially adolescent girls, around the world – points out how periods bring isolation, stigma, and pain for many.
“For millions, the silence surrounding periods is unbearable,” Millie Bobby Brown comments in the video. “Now, imagine this experience… Only it’s during a war or natural disaster. No running water, no electricity, nowhere safe to go.”
“There have been moments where my period has come at the worst time, even in front of the cameras,” shared Brown. “But it was very easy for me to fix the situation. This video will bring attention to millions around the world whose lives come to a stop every month because they are unable to access menstrual products and support. I dream of a world where periods don’t hold us back”.
To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, UNICEF and WHO have launched a report that analyses emerging data on menstrual health and hygiene in schools globally. The report shows that millions of schoolgirls lack access to adequate education, products and services, and appropriate facilities.
Download the video and other related resources here:
https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM40841ONTX
Access UNICEF’s Instagram account here: https://www.instagram.com/unicef/
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes 90,000 rise in trade union membership29/05/2024 16:25:00
New stats from the ONS show trade union membership grew by 90,000 in 2023.
UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF29/05/2024 15:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF today announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party's promise to tackle NHS waiting list29/05/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Labour Party's promise to clear the NHS waiting list backlog over the next five years.
UNICEF - Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, putting millions of children at risk29/05/2024 13:25:00
Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, with the number of measles cases recorded for this year soon to exceed the total number of cases reported throughout 2023, warned WHO and UNICEF this week.
UNICEF scaling up Papua New Guinea landslide response29/05/2024 11:25:00
MORE THAN 40% OF THOSE AFFECTED UNDER THE AGE OF 16
Retail sales grow at their fastest pace since December 2022 - CBI DTS29/05/2024 09:05:00
Retail sales grew at their fastest pace since December 2022 in the year to May, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Furthermore, selling price inflation in the retail sector eased considerably in May, to its lowest since August 2020.
CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor's speech28/05/2024 16:05:00
CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor's speech.
Companies House makes progress on implementing reforms28/05/2024 14:15:00
The Department for Business and Trade reports on how Companies House is implementing parts 1 to 3 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.
London Arcadis boss has big plans for bold CBI policy28/05/2024 12:15:00
Peter Hogg, Cities Director at global design and engineering firm Arcadis, has been appointed as the Senior Council Chair of the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the organisation’s top policy mandating body.