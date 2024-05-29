UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown calls for ‘a world where periods don’t hold us back’ in new video for Menstrual Hygiene Day

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown, features in a new video to call for better access to menstrual information and services on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Brown – who was appointed UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018 and has since advocated for children, especially adolescent girls, around the world – points out how periods bring isolation, stigma, and pain for many.

“For millions, the silence surrounding periods is unbearable,” Millie Bobby Brown comments in the video. “Now, imagine this experience… Only it’s during a war or natural disaster. No running water, no electricity, nowhere safe to go.”

“There have been moments where my period has come at the worst time, even in front of the cameras,” shared Brown. “But it was very easy for me to fix the situation. This video will bring attention to millions around the world whose lives come to a stop every month because they are unable to access menstrual products and support. I dream of a world where periods don’t hold us back”.

To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, UNICEF and WHO have launched a report that analyses emerging data on menstrual health and hygiene in schools globally. The report shows that millions of schoolgirls lack access to adequate education, products and services, and appropriate facilities.

Download the video and other related resources here:

https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM40841ONTX

Access UNICEF’s Instagram account here: https://www.instagram.com/unicef/