UNICEF - Landmark moment as Scotland incorporates children's rights in law

Yesterday was a landmark moment for children’s rights as the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (Scotland) Bill receives Royal Assent. This historic move marks a significant step towards ensuring children’s rights are respected, realised and protected for every child across Scotland.

The UNCRC is the most widely ratified treaty in the world and forms the basis of all UNICEF’s work, both here in the UK and around the world. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) has supported the Scottish Bill team and Parliament with the legislation which would incorporate the UNCRC into Scottish law. By fully and directly incorporating the UNCRC into Scottish law – to the maximum extent within the Scottish Parliament’s powers – children in Scotland are afforded the highest protection possible.

Jon Sparkes, CEO of UNICEF UK, said: ‘This is a great day for children in Scotland. This legislation shows an unwavering commitment to children’s rights and we congratulate the Scottish Government and everybody who was involved in making this a reality. UNICEF UK welcomes this progressive piece of legislation and we look forward to seeing its positive impact on the lives of all children in Scotland.’

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill is unique as in addition to incorporating the Convention, it contains several proactive measures of implementation to ensure the full realisation of children’s rights. For example:

The Bill contains a ‘compatibility duty’ which makes it unlawful for public authorities, including Scottish Government Ministers, to act incompatibly with Acts of the Scottish Parliament. If a breach occurs, children, young people and their representatives will be able to use the courts to enforce their rights.

The Bill contains specific measures to remove barriers which children and young people may face in realising their rights and accessing justice.

The Bill will require the Scottish Government to present a Children’s Rights Scheme before the Scottish Parliament setting out arrangements for fulfilling the compatibility duty under the Bill and to report on the actions taken and future plans for children’s rights.

There is an obligation on the Scottish Government to conduct a Child Rights Impact Assessment on every new policy and legislation that affects children to ensure that children’s rights are upheld when considering new policy and fiscal decisions.

The Convention has 54 articles that cover all aspects of a child’s life and sets out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights that all children, everywhere are entitled to receive. It also explains how adults and governments must work together to make sure all children can enjoy all their rights. At its heart the Convention is a simple promise to every child. A promise that says that every child is entitled to the best possible start in life, to an education, to a safe place to live, to quality health care and to protection from harm. What every child needs to survive, to thrive and reach their full potential.

For more information visit https://www.unicef.org.uk/what-we-do/un-convention-child-rights/