UNICEF - Launch of the UNICEF Child Alert on Haiti highlights the growing concern of malnutrition in children
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Roberto Benes – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday’s noon briefing of the Spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary-General
“Children in Haiti today wake up not knowing if they will be able to go to school safely, find food, or even survive the day without being hit by a stray bullet or being caught in the crossfire of armed groups.
“More than 3.3 million children now need humanitarian assistance. This means that three out of every four Haitian children now depend on humanitarian aid.
“Armed violence has torn families apart. More than 680,000 children are displaced, many of them uprooted multiple times. Schools that should be safe havens are shuttered with over 1,600 schools affected in one year alone. Hospitals that should heal are overwhelmed, under attack, or simply closed.
“And for children caught in the grip of armed groups, the situation is catastrophic. Recruitment of children has surged by 70 per cent in just one year. Today, up to half of armed group members in Haiti are children, some barely 10 years old.
“Malnutrition is the greatest concern. More than 1.2 million children under five years of age are living in areas affected by acute food insecurity, putting them at heightened risk of acute malnutrition. In displacement sites, families rely on contaminated water, fuelling cholera and diarrheal disease. These are not just numbers. They are lives cut short, childhoods stolen, and futures erased.
“And yet: Haitians refuse to give up, with examples of hope and resilience.
“Last week, I visited an overcrowded site for displaced persons in Port-au-Prince, a school that was closed and used by armed groups but is today open again, and a hospital that is the only remaining public hospital functioning in the capital.
“I saw and heard from doctors, teachers, children and families who inspired me. From teachers who continue to hold classes in makeshift shelters, to doctors operating with the bare minimum, to families insisting that their children continue their education no matter the challenges, to young people helping identify cases of malnutrition, connecting families to basic social services, and raising awareness on hygiene practices to help stop the spread of cholera.
“Haitians embody hope.
“But make no mistake: Haiti is at a breaking point. The future of an entire generation is at stake.
“That is why last week UNICEF launched a Child Alert on Haiti.
“The Child Alert is not just another report. Not at all. It is an evidence-based call to action and a spotlight on one of the world’s most urgent and overlooked crises for children. Each Child Alert brings together data, testimonies, and field evidence from UNICEF teams and partners on the ground.
“Its purpose is to break through global fatigue and ensure the world sees what is happening to Haiti’s children, not as a distant tragedy, but as a shared responsibility.
“We cannot allow Haiti’s children to remain invisible or forgotten.
“And our message is clear:
- Restore safe and secure humanitarian access, because aid must reach every child, especially those trapped by violence.
- Scale up funding immediately so lifesaving assistance and protection can continue.
- Protect displaced children with safe shelter, psychosocial care, education, and family reunification.
- Rebuild basic services in health, education, and water and sanitation.
- And invest in child-focused recovery because Haiti’s future depends on it.
“In conclusion, this is one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world, but it is not hopeless. With urgent action, Haiti’s children can be protected and helped to grow, learn, heal, and thrive.
“Childhood in Haiti is under siege and urgent action is needed to give children back their safety, their schools, and their future.
“Thank you.”
