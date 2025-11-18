Unicef - Majority Of Uk Public Worry About Impact Of Climate Change On Children

A new YouGov survey commissioned by The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) reveals that most adults across the UK are deeply concerned about the impact of climate change on children, both at home and around the world.

The findings come as world leaders gather in Belem, Brazil, for COP30, with calls mounting for the UK Government to ringfence 25% of overseas development aid for programmes focussed on children.

Almost half of all children worldwide live in countries at extreme risk of climate related emergencies and UNICEF UK warns they must be protected from bearing the brunt of the impact.

Key Findings:

60% of UK adults are worried about children coping with climate change, with 1 in 3 (34%) believing that children are disproportionately affected compared to adults.

1 in 5 (20%) believe that the UK Government should be prioritising children when it comes to developing their overseas climate action policies

The public identifies food insecurity (50%), water insecurity (42%), and health risks (37%) as the top climate-related threats to children, and the areas they most want the Government to address.

For those that said the UK Government should be doing more to tackle climate change, budget constraints (61%), competing priorities (52%), and a perceived lack of urgency (42%) are seen as the main barriers preventing greater government action.

A 40% cut to the UK Aid Budget is compounding these threats, disrupting childhood for millions and leaving vulnerable communities without the resources they need to adapt.

Further research by UNICEF UK reveals that cuts to the UK Government’s ODA have disproportionately harmed children, with child-focused bilateral aid falling by 57% compared to 42% for overall bilateral aid since 2019. This decline comes at a time when climate change is intensifying risks for the most vulnerable. Yet only 1 in 5 people believe the UK Government is doing enough to protect children through its international climate policies.

Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy at UNICEF UK said: “These findings send a clear message – people in the UK are deeply concerned about the impact of climate change on children, and they expect stronger action. The UK can step up now as a climate leader for children.

“When six in ten adults worry about children’s ability to cope, and only one in five believe the Government is doing enough, it’s evident that current efforts fall short.

“Children are on the frontline of this crisis – facing threats to food, water, and health, so they cannot be an afterthought. We need urgent, ambitious policies that put children at the heart of climate action, both here and internationally.”

Over the past month alone, communities across the globe have faced a torrent of climate-related disasters. From catastrophic flooding in South Asia and the Caribbean to deadly cyclones battering India’s eastern coast, extreme weather has displaced thousands, destroyed homes, and disrupted essential services. These events are not isolated, they reflect a growing pattern of intensifying storms, prolonged droughts, and record-breaking heatwaves driven by rising global temperatures.

For children, these crises are particularly devastating. When homes are destroyed, children lose not only shelter but also access to safe water, food, and healthcare. Education is disrupted as schools are damaged or repurposed as emergency shelters, and the psychological toll of displacement and uncertainty can last a lifetime. Children are also more vulnerable to disease outbreaks in the aftermath of floods and to malnutrition during prolonged droughts, making them disproportionately affected compared to adults. Children’s smaller bodies are also less able to cope with extreme temperatures.

Pakistan is one country that has been on the front-line of climate change – recently declaring a state of emergency following catastrophic flooding, followed by record-breaking heat in June. For thousands of children in these areas, the floods have swept away classrooms and clinics, leaving them without learning opportunities or essential health services. Many parts of the country remain underwater due to intensified monsoon patterns.

One mother in Sindh, South Punjab shared what it’s like to live on the frontline of the climate crisis: “When it gets really hot, you barely have the energy to move,” said Kamil sat on the patio with her children shading from the intense heat. However, two-years earlier, floods swamped her village, forcing Kamli to seek temporary shelter. She is back home now with her seven children, and the damaged walls have been rebuilt. But life is difficult. ”We live with fear in our bodies, with the anxiety of not knowing when the next disaster will be,” Kamli says under the watchful eyes of her daughters. “This is the only land I know. My ancestors are from here, we work this land, and I want to stay here. There is no other option.”

UNICEF UK is calling on the UK Government to take decisive action by ringfencing 25% of Official Development Assistance (ODA) for child-focused programmes that are climate resilient. This commitment would help ensure that children are protected from the worst impacts of climate change and can thrive in a changing world.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov. Fieldwork was undertaken 7–8 September 2025. The survey was carried out online and is representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

The survey represents a sample of 2,330 UK adults

