WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Malnutrition persists as winter sets in, threatening children’s lives and wellbeing in Gaza
High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in the Gaza Strip, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.
Nutrition screenings conducted by UNICEF and partners identified almost 9,300 children under 5 years of age with acute malnutrition in October, down from 11,746 children in September and 14,363 children in August. While this downward trend demonstrates progress in treating and preventing acute malnutrition among children in Gaza, October still marks one of the highest monthly admissions rates on record, and is nearly five times higher than in February 2025, during the previous ceasefire.
“Despite progress, thousands of children under the age of five remain acutely malnourished in Gaza, while many more lack proper shelter, sanitation and protection against winter,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Too many children in Gaza are still facing hunger, illness and exposure to cold temperatures, conditions that are putting their lives at risk. Every minute counts to protect these children.”
More food supplies have entered Gaza in recent weeks, driving down market prices and improving families’ access to food. However, many essential items, particularly animal-source foods, remain unavailable or unaffordable for most. A UNICEF survey of families conducted in October found that 2 in 3 children under 5 years of age ate two or less food groups out of the recommended eight food groups the week prior, mostly grains, bread or flour.
As winter weather sets in, thousands of displaced families remain in makeshift shelters without warm clothes, blankets or protection from the elements, while heavy rains have washed waste and sewage through floodwaters and into populated areas.
With poor sanitation, overcrowding and limited access to safe water, disease spreads rapidly and disproportionately affects young children. The combination of malnutrition and disease is especially lethal: each condition accelerates and worsens the other. Further, cold temperatures dramatically increase the body’s energy needs, putting malnourished children, who lack fat and muscle reserves, at severe risk of hypothermia.
UNICEF has scaled up its nutrition response in the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City where famine was confirmed in August. Here, the number of acute malnutrition treatment points has increased from seven to 26 since the ceasefire, allowing improved access to life-saving services to children suffering from acute malnutrition. Moreover, since the ceasefire, UNICEF brought more than 5,000 family tents, 247,000 tarpaulins, 692,000 blankets, 50,500 mattresses, and 206,000 sets of winter clothes into Gaza.
We are quickly distributing these items, reaching families with urgent winter-related supplies and services in the past week to prevent displacement sites from flooding and to protect children’s health. This has included providing cash assistance to vulnerable families, pumping floodwater, reinforcing storm basins, clearing debris from streams and pipelines, and installing sandbags to prevent sites housing the internally displaced from flooding. Our teams reached people in high need in previously unserved areas, such as Jabalia in North Gaza, where severe destruction and the lack of basic services mean families are especially vulnerable.
However, the distributed supplies are not being replaced quickly enough with the significant volume of winter supplies awaiting entry at the borders. We call for the safe, rapid and unimpeded movement of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, in line with international humanitarian law.
We also urge all parties to:
- Simultaneously open all crossings into the Gaza Strip, with simplified and expedited clearance procedures and the clear prioritisation of the entry of humanitarian supplies.
- Allow humanitarian relief to move through all feasible supply routes including via Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank.
- Permit the urgent entry, at scale, of a full range of life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, including items previously denied or restricted. To meet water and sanitation needs, UNICEF calls for water treatment chemicals, spare parts and supplies for the repair, maintenance and operation of water and wastewater systems to enter Gaza at the required scale.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on Community Mental Health Services03/12/2025 13:25:00
Rebecca Gray welcomes the progress made in the sector.
NHS Confederation responds to analysis of A&E waiting times data by the Liberal Democrats03/12/2025 12:25:00
Rory Deighton said data is extremely worrying, particularly during another very challenging winter for the NHS.
Pre-Budget uncertainty holds back private sector activity further - CBI Growth Indicator03/12/2025 09:25:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -27%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.
CBI Wales responds to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit02/12/2025 16:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday responded to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit.
Service sector conditions deteriorate in the quarter to November - CBI Service Sector Survey02/12/2025 12:15:00
Business sentiment and activity dropped further across the services sector in the quarter to November, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
Joint statement: Employment Rights Amendment Welcomed01/12/2025 16:05:00
the six business groups involved in tripartite discussions recently (27 November 2025) reacted to the news that the Government has agreed to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill.
UK Space Agency: HydroGNSS: UK leads ESA’s first ‘Scout’ climate mission into orbit01/12/2025 15:15:15
The UK has taken a major step forward in space-based climate science with the successful launch of HydroGNSS, a new pair of satellites that will monitor the planet’s water cycle from space.
TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill01/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (27 November 2025) commented on the update by the Government that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period
RoSPA - Why the Autumn Budget needs a plan to tackle the UK’s accident epidemic01/12/2025 11:05:00
Last week, the UK's attention was focused on one thing: the Autumn Budget.