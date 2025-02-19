WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - Multiple disease outbreaks heighten public health emergencies for children across Eastern and Southern Africa
NAIROBI, 19 February 2025 – Public health emergencies, including outbreaks of cholera, mpox and, more recently, viral haemorrhagic fevers, are posing significant threats to the safety and wellbeing of millions of children in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF said today.
The high number of health crises, often worsened by climate shocks, is impacting already vulnerable communities and compounding risks to children in the region.
“The alarming frequency of public health emergencies and disease outbreaks in the region is disrupting vital safety nets for children and stripping away their right to a safe and nurturing environment,” said UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli. “Global and regional stakeholders must come together to fortify protection systems offered by families, communities and state services to ensure every child can thrive, even in the face of multiple challenges.”
In 2025, 17 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa are grappling with multiple public health emergencies, the majority of which are outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio, measles and diphtheria. Years of stagnating and declining immunization rates across many countries in the region have resulted in a resurgence of these preventable diseases.
The region is experiencing major outbreaks of viral haemorrhagic fevers, including Marburg virus disease in Tanzania and Ebola disease caused by the Sudan virus in Uganda. Additionally, mpox continues to be a significant health concern, particularly in Burundi and Uganda, with risks of cross-border transmission due to high levels of population movement.
Furthermore, cholera is currently affecting 12 countries, including Angola, Burundi, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, with the region recording the highest number of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea deaths globally.
Children are inherently more vulnerable to the physical impacts of these diseases due to their developing immune systems and unique physiological characteristics. The risks are even greater for children suffering from malnutrition.
Additionally, when a family member falls ill, children are more likely to experience psychological distress and are at greater risk of abuse, violence or even child labour as a survival strategy for families that have been impacted.
The risks to children, especially girls – who are often responsible for caring for affected family members – are growing as multiple crises converge. During public health emergencies, women and girls are often at increased risk of sexual abuse, violence and exploitation due to family separation, disruption of social services such as education and healthcare, and increased economic vulnerability.
These concurrent and often cyclical emergencies are straining response capacities, undermining important gains in strengthening social services.
In addition to providing essential supplies, working with communities and supporting access to education, health, nutrition, as well as water and sanitation, UNICEF is working across the region to protect children from abuse, exploitation and violence.
Efforts include:
- Providing psychosocial support for children who have lost a family member
- Facilitating alternative care for children left behind when a family member is in treatment
- Ensuring that children who have been ill do not face discrimination when they return home
- Establishing early identification and referral systems around treatment centres to prevent and respond to cases of sexual violence and abuse.
UNICEF is also working to ensure the continuation of essential services for children in a manner that is safe, respectful and dignified for girls and boys of all ages, including children with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. However, given the scale of public health emergencies, increased funding and international support remain critical.
“In any emergency, children and the most vulnerable suffer the most,” said Kadilli. “Aside from investments in essential infrastructure and services, promoting routine immunization and addressing the social determinants of health, sustained funding for protection efforts must continue to be prioritised to support the overall wellbeing of children in the region.”
Notes for editors:
UNICEF health and protection specialists are available for media interviews.
Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080FDL1J
For more information, please contact UNICEF UK Media team at media@unicef.org.uk or 0208 375 6030.
