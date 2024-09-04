WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Nearly one million children and pregnant women in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to receive life-saving routine vaccines
More than 800,000 children and 120,000 pregnant women will be vaccinated in a nationwide campaign launched on Monday by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with UNICEF support.
The vaccination campaign will reach children and pregnant women in all 210 counties who have missed out on life-saving vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“This campaign is a major milestone in our drive to vaccinate every child in the DPRK and protect them from common childhood diseases,” said UNICEF DPRK Acting Representative Roland Kupka. “This is the first step in restoring routine immunization and closing the gap that has left children vulnerable to preventable diseases.”
With support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF assisted the Ministry of Public Health with the delivery of over four million doses of essential vaccines — including Pentavalent, Measles-Rubella (MR), Tetanus-Diphtheria, BCG, Hepatitis B, and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) — to the DPRK in July to kickstart this comprehensive catch-up effort. Of these, two million doses will be used in the current catch-up vaccination campaign, while the rest will be sent to health centers nationwide to boost routine immunization programs.
National immunization rates in the DPRK exceeded 96 per cent before the COVID-19 pandemic but had dropped to below 42 per cent by mid-2021, leaving countless children at risk of deadly diseases such as polio, diphtheria, measles, rubella, and hepatitis.
UNICEF has supported three previous catch-up vaccination campaigns in the DPRK between 2021 and 2023, reaching a combined total of nearly 1.3 million children who missed essential vaccinations during the pandemic’s peak. Additional shipments are expected to reach the DPRK by the end of this year.
UNICEF also supplied new freezers, fridges, cold boxes, and temperature taggers to keep vaccines effective in even the most remote areas. Additionally, over 7,200 health workers were trained to manage vaccination campaigns and handle any potential vaccine reactions. UNICEF is also supporting the campaign by overseeing vaccine delivery and administration, and tracking coverage to ensure its success.
“To sustain progress in restoring pre-pandemic vaccination levels and ensuring every child receives essential, life-saving vaccines, we urge the DPRK government to swiftly allow the return of UNICEF and UN international staff in the country,” said Kupka.
Download multimedia content here.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on the completion of the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip04/09/2024 16:25:00
“The past three days have brought a rare bright spot amid the disastrous conflict in the Gaza Strip.
CBI Growth Indicator - August 202404/09/2024 15:20:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
LGA statement on Household Support Fund extension04/09/2024 14:20:00
The LGA responds to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund for another six months
CBI Growth Indicator - September 202402/09/2024 12:15:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
NHS Confederation - Latest figures show general practice is delivering 'more for less'02/09/2024 10:05:00
The latest figures show how much pressure primary care is under from rising demand.
PODCAST: Our World, Connected Global Conversations with the British Council02/09/2024 09:50:00
Our World, Connected examines the most pressing issues of our time and uncovers the human stories behind them. Join host Christine Wilson, Director of British Council Research and Insight, and a diverse lineup of world-renowned experts for global conversations about culture, connection, and empowerment.
CIPD statement on plans around a compressed 4 day week02/09/2024 09:05:00
The CIPD says flexible working arrangements can help people balance work and home life, but must also work for businesses
Two million children at risk as worst floods in three decades lash through eastern Bangladesh – UNICEF30/08/2024 16:05:00
UNICEF calls for US$35 million for life-saving supplies as thousands of people and children remain stranded without food or emergency relief supplies
Competitiveness and cross-UK collaboration key to getting Scottish economy growing - CBI Scotland30/08/2024 14:05:00
With the economy now showing green shoots of recovery following a prolonged period of stagnating growth and high costs, CBI Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to use the forthcoming Programme for Government to support enterprise and go full throttle in the quest for long-term sustainable growth.