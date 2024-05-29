UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF

Soccer Aid for UNICEF yesterday announced that every donation it receives will be doubled – up to £4 million – thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).

Donations from the UK public will go towards UNICEF, and CIFF will match these donations. Together, these donations will directly benefit the Child Nutrition Fund, a new financing mechanism designed to accelerate the scale-up of sustainable policies, programmes, and supplies to end child malnutrition.

A donation of £20 could provide three toddlers with vitamin sprinkles for one year so they can grow healthy and strong.

A donation of £40 could help cover a full week of life-saving therapeutic food for three children.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 will take place on Sunday 9th June at Stamford Bridge, London, and will be shown live and exclusively on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.

LONDON, 28 May 2024 – Soccer Aid for UNICEF yesterday announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.

Funds raised through CIFF’s support of Soccer Aid for UNICEF will directly benefit the Child Nutrition Fund, an innovative financing mechanism designed to end all forms of child wasting, everywhere.

Child wasting currently affects more than 45 million children under five globally. It occurs when children don’t get the nutrition they need for their brains and bodies to develop the way they should, causing them to become seriously ill – and often robbing them of their childhoods and right to play.

Despite two decades of global progress in tackling malnutrition, the number of children suffering from wasting is rising in areas hardest hit by inequality, conflict, and climate change, meaning that Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s partnership with CIFF is more crucial now than ever. The vital funds raised by this partnership will accelerate the prevention, detection, and treatment of child wasting, to ensure that every child can have a happy, healthy, and play-filled childhood.

Jon Sparkes, UNICEF UK Chief Executive said: “Child wasting is a tragedy. UNICEF is proud to be the world’s leading organisation in preventing and treating all forms of undernutrition – but there is still a lot of work to do. We can and must act fast to scale up efforts to end wasting for good, as children’s diets are increasingly affected by crises such as poverty, conflict, and climate change.”

“Thanks to Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s partnership with CIFF, this year’s donations will have double the impact in making sure that every child around the world can get the right nutrition, grow up full of energy, and enjoy healthy childhoods filled with play.”

Anna Hakobyan, Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director for Nutrition at CIFF said: “CIFF is proud to have worked in partnership with UNICEF over the years to address child malnutrition at scale. Our flagship investment in the Child Nutrition Fund is advancing policies, financing, and improving access to life-saving malnutrition treatment and prevention solutions. We look forward to this year’s Soccer Aid campaign and the impact it can bring for children around the world. Let us be guided by the undeniable urgency that every child deserves to survive and thrive, now and in the future.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is once again uniting the nation’s favourite celebrities and legendary footballers to raise money for children around the world, with this year’s match taking place on Sunday, 9 June, at Chelsea FC’s iconic Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Since 2006 – when UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £90 million, supporting UNICEF’s vital work helping millions of children around the world.

With the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 is hoping to raise as much money as possible aiming to take the overall amount raised for UNICEF since the game began will pass £100m.

Donate to Soccer Aid for UNICEF here: socceraid.org.uk/donate.

Notes to editors:

DOWNLOAD PLAYER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS HERE