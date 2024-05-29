WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF scaling up Papua New Guinea landslide response
MORE THAN 40% OF THOSE AFFECTED UNDER THE AGE OF 16
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, 28 May 2024 – UNICEF is intensifying its emergency response in the wake of last Friday’s catastrophic landslide in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea (PNG), which killed hundreds of people, which destroyed critical infrastructure and left thousands homeless.
Search and recovery efforts are being led by the PNG Defence Force under extremely challenging conditions, with the terrain still unstable and damaged roads restricting access to the disaster zone.
“We are working closely with Papua New Guinean authorities and community organisations to provide vital support to the survivors of this terrible disaster,” said UNICEF Representative Angela Kearney. “It’s now clear that over 40 per cent of those impacted are children under the age of 16 who have been deeply traumatised by the loss of their families, homes, and livelihoods.”
In an initial response, UNICEF has distributed a quantity of hygiene and dignity kits, containing buckets, jerrycans and soap as well as reusable sanitary pads, multipurpose cloth and other items which had been prepositioned with the local Provincial Health Authority.
UNICEF has been part of rapid assessments to establish the broader WASH, education, child protection, health, and nutrition needs of the affected communities. Meanwhile, evacuation centres, supported by local authorities and the PNG Defence Force, are providing essential services and support to those displaced.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes 90,000 rise in trade union membership29/05/2024 16:25:00
New stats from the ONS show trade union membership grew by 90,000 in 2023.
UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF29/05/2024 15:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF today announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party's promise to tackle NHS waiting list29/05/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Labour Party's promise to clear the NHS waiting list backlog over the next five years.
UNICEF - Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, putting millions of children at risk29/05/2024 13:25:00
Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, with the number of measles cases recorded for this year soon to exceed the total number of cases reported throughout 2023, warned WHO and UNICEF this week.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown calls for ‘a world where periods don’t hold us back’ in new video for Menstrual Hygiene Day29/05/2024 12:25:00
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown, features in a new video to call for better access to menstrual information and services on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Retail sales grow at their fastest pace since December 2022 - CBI DTS29/05/2024 09:05:00
Retail sales grew at their fastest pace since December 2022 in the year to May, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Furthermore, selling price inflation in the retail sector eased considerably in May, to its lowest since August 2020.
CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor's speech28/05/2024 16:05:00
CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor's speech.
Companies House makes progress on implementing reforms28/05/2024 14:15:00
The Department for Business and Trade reports on how Companies House is implementing parts 1 to 3 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.
London Arcadis boss has big plans for bold CBI policy28/05/2024 12:15:00
Peter Hogg, Cities Director at global design and engineering firm Arcadis, has been appointed as the Senior Council Chair of the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the organisation’s top policy mandating body.