UNICEF scaling up Papua New Guinea landslide response

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, 28 May 2024 – UNICEF is intensifying its emergency response in the wake of last Friday’s catastrophic landslide in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea (PNG), which killed hundreds of people, which destroyed critical infrastructure and left thousands homeless.

Search and recovery efforts are being led by the PNG Defence Force under extremely challenging conditions, with the terrain still unstable and damaged roads restricting access to the disaster zone.

“We are working closely with Papua New Guinean authorities and community organisations to provide vital support to the survivors of this terrible disaster,” said UNICEF Representative Angela Kearney. “It’s now clear that over 40 per cent of those impacted are children under the age of 16 who have been deeply traumatised by the loss of their families, homes, and livelihoods.”

In an initial response, UNICEF has distributed a quantity of hygiene and dignity kits, containing buckets, jerrycans and soap as well as reusable sanitary pads, multipurpose cloth and other items which had been prepositioned with the local Provincial Health Authority.

UNICEF has been part of rapid assessments to establish the broader WASH, education, child protection, health, and nutrition needs of the affected communities. Meanwhile, evacuation centres, supported by local authorities and the PNG Defence Force, are providing essential services and support to those displaced.