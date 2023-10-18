WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the deaths and injuries of children at Al Ahli Hospital
“I am horrified by the reported deaths and injuries of children and women following an attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip this evening. While details are still emerging and bodies are still being counted, the scenes on the ground are devastating.
“This underscores the deadly impact this ongoing war is having on children and families. In just 11 days, hundreds of children have tragically lost their lives – not including today’s deaths – and thousands more injured, and over 300,000 children displaced from their homes.
“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, are unacceptable and must cease now. UNICEF reiterates its urgent plea for an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of children from harm and facilitating the safe and timely access of humanitarian aid to children in need.
“Every child, everywhere deserves peace.”
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).
For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA: Free up routes to help people re-join the jobs market18/10/2023 16:25:00
Nearly nine million people who are economically inactive risk being left out of the labour market for even longer due to a complex patchwork of disconnected national schemes and services which fail to directly address their needs, councils warn.
LGA responds to Housing Ombudsman's Annual Complaints Review18/10/2023 15:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Housing Ombudsman’s Annual Complaints Review
LGA statement on Council Climate Action Scorecards18/10/2023 14:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to Climate Emergency UK's Council Climate Action Scorecards
NHS Confederation responds to the government's offer of talks with the BMA18/10/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Department of Health and Social Care's offer to open negotiations with the BMA consultants committee
New Welsh Polling: Support for trade unions strengthens as over 200,000 workers say they’re likely to lose their jobs in the next 12 months17/10/2023 12:15:00
Welsh workers have signalled their overwhelming support for trade unions in new survey data released today.
38% of business report labour shortages holding back growth - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey16/10/2023 16:05:00
More than two-thirds (71%) of respondent businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year and nearly 8 in 10 believe (77%) that access to skills is a threat to labour market competitiveness, in a new survey out recently.
TUC Statement on Israel and Palestine16/10/2023 12:15:00
The Trades Union Congress is appalled by the escalating violence against civilians in Israel and Palestine.
NHS Confederation letter encourages chairs and CEOs to sign up to the NHS Sexual Safety Charter16/10/2023 10:05:00
The NHS Confederation's Health and Care Women Leaders Network calls for NHS chairs and CEOs to sign up to NHS England’s Sexual Safety Charter.
LGA responds to vaping consultation announcement16/10/2023 09:05:00
Disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem
38% of business report labour shortages holding back growth - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey13/10/2023 12:15:00
More than two-thirds (71%) of respondent businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year and nearly 8 in 10 believe (77%) that access to skills is a threat to labour market competitiveness, in a new survey that came out yesterday (Thursday).