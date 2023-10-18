UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the deaths and injuries of children at Al Ahli Hospital

“I am horrified by the reported deaths and injuries of children and women following an attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip this evening. While details are still emerging and bodies are still being counted, the scenes on the ground are devastating.

“This underscores the deadly impact this ongoing war is having on children and families. In just 11 days, hundreds of children have tragically lost their lives – not including today’s deaths – and thousands more injured, and over 300,000 children displaced from their homes.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, are unacceptable and must cease now. UNICEF reiterates its urgent plea for an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of children from harm and facilitating the safe and timely access of humanitarian aid to children in need.

“Every child, everywhere deserves peace.”

