UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the increase in attacks in Lebanon and Israel

Catherine Russell Executive Director of UNICEF provides a statement on the increase in attacks in Lebanon and Israel

“I am deeply alarmed by the ongoing surge of deadly attacks in Lebanon and Israel, which earlier yesterday reportedly claimed the lives of at least 24 children in southern Lebanon. The intensifying violence represents a dangerous escalation for civilians in the area.

“According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 1,200 people were injured on Monday, including children and women. Countless more children are in danger, with thousands of families displaced from their homes, and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“Alarming levels of psychological distress have been reported among children in both countries, stemming not only from their sudden displacement but also from the barrage of shelling and air raids which have become their daily reality for nearly a year.

“All parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, humanitarian workers and medical personnel. This includes facilitating the safe movement of civilians seeking safety. UNICEF urgently calls for an immediate de-escalation.”

