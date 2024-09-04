WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on the completion of the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip
“The past three days have brought a rare bright spot amid the disastrous conflict in the Gaza Strip.
“After almost a year of families experiencing horrors no man, woman or child should ever have to endure, this week we saw what can be achieved with, simply, will.
“For at least a quarter of a century, there were no cases of polio in the Gaza Strip. Now from the depths of untreated sewage and rubble, the invisible menace is back. So far, one case of polio has been confirmed in an 11-month-old baby – a child whose short life has already been punctuated by the most challenging circumstances and who will now suffer irreparable physical harm.
“The risk of polio spreading within Gaza and even beyond, especially to neighbouring countries, remains high. This week, we began to address it. UNICEF, UNRWA and WHO are working tirelessly to roll out a campaign in Gaza to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 years of age.
“The first phase of the campaign, which ran from 1-3 September, reached more than 189,000 children under 10 years old in the central area of the Gaza Strip, surpassing its initial target. Approximately 513 teams were deployed across the area.
“Despite relentless attacks on schools and sites sheltering uprooted children, exhausting displacement orders forcing families to relocate time and again, and widespread hunger levels that have at points pushed parts of Gaza to the brink of famine, families made the effort to turn out in high numbers to the vaccination sites. They know there is no time to waste to protect their children.
“History and scientific evidence have shown us that the safest and most effective way to stop the spread and protect children against polio is through vaccination. The vaccine is safe, and effective, and has been used to protect children in more than 40 countries over the last three years.
“However, none of this can be achieved without the area-specific humanitarian pauses to ensure healthcare workers and children can engage in the campaign without risking their lives. The agreed pauses were respected in this first phase, giving families and health workers the confidence to get the job done.
“This must continue. Without a polio pause to implement the remaining two phases of the campaign, we will fail to protect the children of Gaza and place other children in the region at risk. We must reach at least 90 per cent vaccination coverage to stop the virus from spreading.
“Preparing for this ambitious campaign and securing these pauses was not easy but it demonstrates that it is possible to allow supplies into the Strip, silence the strikes and protect civilians. There just has to be the will.
“Children in Gaza are at the very sharp end of the war beyond the explosions and bullets threatening their lives daily. The ongoing destruction of vital infrastructure – including in health, water, and sanitation systems – continues to increase the risk of deadly disease outbreaks across the Strip. Prior to the beginning of this conflict, children had very high immunization coverage in Gaza, of over 99 per cent.
“This is among the most dangerous and difficult vaccination campaigns on the planet. The Gaza Strip is already the most dangerous place in the world to be a child, and even with a polio pause, the vaccination campaign faces grave danger and immeasurable obstacles, including damaged roads and health infrastructure, displaced populations, looting and disrupted supply routes.
“Children have suffered enough. And now the stakes have risen to threatening other children in the region. We cannot fail.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Growth Indicator - August 202404/09/2024 15:20:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
LGA statement on Household Support Fund extension04/09/2024 14:20:00
The LGA responds to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund for another six months
UNICEF - Nearly one million children and pregnant women in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to receive life-saving routine vaccines04/09/2024 13:20:00
More than 800,000 children and 120,000 pregnant women will be vaccinated in a nationwide campaign launched on Monday by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with UNICEF support.
CBI Growth Indicator - September 202402/09/2024 12:15:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
NHS Confederation - Latest figures show general practice is delivering 'more for less'02/09/2024 10:05:00
The latest figures show how much pressure primary care is under from rising demand.
PODCAST: Our World, Connected Global Conversations with the British Council02/09/2024 09:50:00
Our World, Connected examines the most pressing issues of our time and uncovers the human stories behind them. Join host Christine Wilson, Director of British Council Research and Insight, and a diverse lineup of world-renowned experts for global conversations about culture, connection, and empowerment.
CIPD statement on plans around a compressed 4 day week02/09/2024 09:05:00
The CIPD says flexible working arrangements can help people balance work and home life, but must also work for businesses
Two million children at risk as worst floods in three decades lash through eastern Bangladesh – UNICEF30/08/2024 16:05:00
UNICEF calls for US$35 million for life-saving supplies as thousands of people and children remain stranded without food or emergency relief supplies
Competitiveness and cross-UK collaboration key to getting Scottish economy growing - CBI Scotland30/08/2024 14:05:00
With the economy now showing green shoots of recovery following a prolonged period of stagnating growth and high costs, CBI Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to use the forthcoming Programme for Government to support enterprise and go full throttle in the quest for long-term sustainable growth.